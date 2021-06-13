Cancel
Waco, TX

Trending sports headlines in Waco

Posted by 
Waco Today
Waco Today
 7 days ago

(WACO, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Waco area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Waco sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Waco / kcentv.com

FCA Victory Bowl Week is here!

FCA Victory Bowl Week is here!

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in January 2021. It's all systems go for Victory Bowl Week by the FCA, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Since 2009, the FCA has put together the Victory Bowl, which is a set of all-star games featuring senior athletes from across 12 Central Texas counties. Read more

Waco / kwtx.com

Preparing for the Longball tournament? Here are tips from a champion

Preparing for the Longball tournament? Here are tips from a champion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco resident Bobby Wilson is a five-time national long drive champion and in the long drivers hall of fame. He spoke with KWTX to give tips on how to be successful in the longball tournament. Read more

Waco / 247sports.com

OU set to host 2023 running back

OU set to host 2023 running back

This week, the Oklahoma Sooners were set to host a number of talented prospects on campus. This includes a playmaking offensive player in the 2023 class. Tre Wisner, a running back out of Waco, Texas, is set to be in Norman this weekend. This highly anticipated trip to campus is key for both player and program. Read more

Waco / wacotrib.com

Bill Goss: Home-field excellence at MCC

Bill Goss: Home-field excellence at MCC

Last week, the McLennan Highlanders baseball team made National Junior College Athletic Association history by being the only team in recent years to dominate the national tournament with no losses. It has been 38 years since MCC last won the tournament, a sign of just how difficult it is to triumph over the best junior college programs in the nation. But the team’s hard work under the skillful leadership of Coach Mitch Thompson and his staff paid off, and they brought home the national championship. Read more

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

