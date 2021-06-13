The lineup: Sports news in Ann Arbor
Son of Bo Schembechler says he told his father about abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler said he will come forward with evidence against his father in the case of a university doctor believed to have sexually abused hundreds of patients. Matt Schembechler, 62, is set to speak at 1 p.m.... Read more
Schenbehiller’s son, player says Michigan coach knew of abuse
Ann Arbor, Michigan – One of the sons of legendary Michigan University football coach Boschenbechler and two of his ex-players talked about how she was sexually abused by a team’s longtime doctor on Thursday and how she was abused. I explained in detail how I closed my eyes when I talked to him. I got stronger, “he hit his son with anger. Read more
'Even more sickening': UM students grapple with new allegation against Bo Schembechler
Ann Arbor — Students and recent graduates of the University of Michigan are questioning their attachment to the school and its elite athletics program after the son of legendary football coach Bo Schembechler said he was a survivor of sexual misconduct that his dad was complicit in keeping under wraps. Read more
What did Bo Schembechler know? U-M coach's son to detail abuse by doc, father's knowledge Thursday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - What did Bo know?. The questions surfacing around the famed University of Michigan Wolverine football coach Bo Schembechler reached boiling point Wednesday when a release came from attorneys representing his son Matt. He was among those abused by sports doctor Robert Anderson when he was only... Read more
This is so messed up!!!! My aunt and uncle have had season tickets since the 60s, loved Bo and went to dinner with him a few times, also went to his funeral.... They won't believe it, and will think he is innocent... But for a son to come clean on what happened to him at 10 and go against his dad, dead or alive have gotta be so hard... This is just so sickening, and I wish these men were alive to face the music!!!!