Ann Arbor, MI

The lineup: Sports news in Ann Arbor

Posted by 
Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 7 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ann Arbor sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ann Arbor

Son of Bo Schembechler says he told his father about abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson

Son of Bo Schembechler says he told his father about abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler said he will come forward with evidence against his father in the case of a university doctor believed to have sexually abused hundreds of patients. Matt Schembechler, 62, is set to speak at 1 p.m.... Read more

Michigan

Schenbehiller's son, player says Michigan coach knew of abuse

Schenbehiller’s son, player says Michigan coach knew of abuse

Ann Arbor, Michigan – One of the sons of legendary Michigan University football coach Boschenbechler and two of his ex-players talked about how she was sexually abused by a team’s longtime doctor on Thursday and how she was abused. I explained in detail how I closed my eyes when I talked to him. I got stronger, “he hit his son with anger. Read more

Ann Arbor

'Even more sickening': UM students grapple with new allegation against Bo Schembechler

'Even more sickening': UM students grapple with new allegation against Bo Schembechler

Ann Arbor — Students and recent graduates of the University of Michigan are questioning their attachment to the school and its elite athletics program after the son of legendary football coach Bo Schembechler said he was a survivor of sexual misconduct that his dad was complicit in keeping under wraps. Read more

Ann Arbor

What did Bo Schembechler know? U-M coach's son to detail abuse by doc, father's knowledge Thursday

What did Bo Schembechler know? U-M coach's son to detail abuse by doc, father's knowledge Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - What did Bo know?. The questions surfacing around the famed University of Michigan Wolverine football coach Bo Schembechler reached boiling point Wednesday when a release came from attorneys representing his son Matt. He was among those abused by sports doctor Robert Anderson when he was only... Read more

This is so messed up!!!! My aunt and uncle have had season tickets since the 60s, loved Bo and went to dinner with him a few times, also went to his funeral.... They won't believe it, and will think he is innocent... But for a son to come clean on what happened to him at 10 and go against his dad, dead or alive have gotta be so hard... This is just so sickening, and I wish these men were alive to face the music!!!!

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor, MI
With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

