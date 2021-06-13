The lineup: Sports news in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Son of Bo Schembechler says he told his father about abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler said he will come forward with evidence against his father in the case of a university doctor believed to have sexually abused hundreds of patients. Matt Schembechler, 62, is set to speak at 1 p.m.... Read more

Schenbehiller’s son, player says Michigan coach knew of abuse Ann Arbor, Michigan – One of the sons of legendary Michigan University football coach Boschenbechler and two of his ex-players talked about how she was sexually abused by a team’s longtime doctor on Thursday and how she was abused. I explained in detail how I closed my eyes when I talked to him. I got stronger, “he hit his son with anger. Read more

'Even more sickening': UM students grapple with new allegation against Bo Schembechler Ann Arbor — Students and recent graduates of the University of Michigan are questioning their attachment to the school and its elite athletics program after the son of legendary football coach Bo Schembechler said he was a survivor of sexual misconduct that his dad was complicit in keeping under wraps. Read more

