When his five rounds with UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo were over last December, Brandon Moreno did more than just be one-half of one of the best fights of 2020. He proved that while boxing has had the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez, Salvador Sanchez, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Juan Manuel Marquez to deliver epic wars while representing Mexico, now MMA has “The Assassin Baby” to do the same for the fighting rich nation.