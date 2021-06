And that folks, was a wrap on Xbox and Bethesda’s first showcase at E3 2021. I’ve got a feeling that both companies weren’t ready just yet to roll out its biggest upcoming guns, as Microsoft’s return to the Electronic Entertainment Expo brand was one of few surprises and more comfortable reveals instead. Forza Horizon 5 looks gorgeous in its new Mexico setting, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer looks intense, and there were plenty of Game Pass announcements to be had.