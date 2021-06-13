Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sioux Falls

South Dakota / kxrb.com

South Dakota's Favorite Candy

South Dakota’s Favorite Candy

Well, someone over at Zippia did and they decided to go through a bunch of Google trends to identify every state's favorite candy. There were a few parameters to the study. They limited it to 20 candies and excluded gum, soda (or if you're Midwestern, pop), and seasonal candy. So,... Read more

Sioux Falls / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

This is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Comments
avatar

Hey Wall Street.. you might want to check your facts. We, in Sioux Falls are doing just fine. We haven't bought in to the lies.

Sioux Falls / kxrb.com

Sioux Falls Diner Takes Care Of Employees After Fire

Sioux Falls Diner Takes Care Of Employees After Fire

It's almost been a week since a fire occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 5th at the Phillips Avenue Diner in downtown Sioux Falls. This local favorite quickly notified the public that they will temporarily close due to "considerable damage to the building and interior" from the fire. Read more

Sioux Falls / dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls' Kuehn Park Pool to open; Some remain closed due to lack of lifeguards

Sioux Falls’ Kuehn Park Pool to open; Some remain closed due to lack of lifeguards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another Sioux Falls community pool is set to open, but some are remaining closed due to a lack of lifeguards. Kuehn Park Pool will open to the public on Saturday, according to Parks and Recreation Administrative Manager Jackie Nelson. Frank Olson Pool will... Read more

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Save $0.67 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sioux Falls

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sioux Falls area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon. Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.