Columbus, GA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Columbus

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbus, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Columbus / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

This is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

This article scares no one. Covid is still considered not real even though 600,000 assumed dead. Just drink vinegar and pray.

Columbus / ledger-enquirer.com

Meet the 95-year-old Columbus woman documenting the COVID pandemic

Meet the 95-year-old Columbus woman documenting the COVID pandemic

Lucile Lambert has been documenting the COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, 2020, and has amassed three scrapbooks to donate to Columbus State University's archives. The collections are full of articles from the Ledger-Enquirer and other news outlets. Read more

Columbus / ledger-enquirer.com

Meet the 95-year-old Columbus woman documenting the COVID pandemic

Meet the 95-year-old Columbus woman documenting the COVID pandemic

Lucile Lambert has been documenting the COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, 2020, and has amassed three scrapbooks to donate to Columbus State University's archives. The collections are full of articles from the Ledger-Enquirer and other news outlets. Read more

Columbus / ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus girl suffering from spinal muscular atrophy benefits from new treatment

Columbus girl suffering from spinal muscular atrophy benefits from new treatment

Sofia Marin, 5, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a rare, severe and progressive neuromuscular disease. It affects approximately one in 10,000 babies and causes difficulty with basic life functions such as breathing, swallowing and walking. Read more

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Columbus, GAPosted by
Columbus Journal

Columbus events calendar

1. Ranger Outreach Center Grand Opening; 2. Madden 21 PS4 & Xbox One Tournament; 3. A Juneteenth Experience; 4. Dr. MLK, Jr. Unity Award Breakfast; 5. Central West Georgia (Columbus) AWHONN Chapter Meeting;
Columbus, GAPosted by
Columbus Journal

Coming soon: Columbus events

1. Sarah’s Daughters Mar 27, 1st Qtr Gathering RESCHEDULED FOR OCT 30, 2021; 2. Suicide Awareness Training and Prevention; 3. CONZILLA 2021; 4. City Farmers Feast 2020; 5. Fourth Quarter Brunch featuring CeCe Winans 10/30/21;
Columbus, GAPosted by
Columbus Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Liberty at 3475 Victory Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 3402 Veterans Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.