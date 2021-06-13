Sports wrap: Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

LOCAL PICK

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Volvo Car Stadium Marks a New Chapter in Charleston History Choate Construction Company, Charleston Tennis LLC., LTP Daniel Island, Beemok Capital, State and Local Government officials, and many more gather outside of the Volvo Car Stadium to officially break ground and celebrate the next chapter in Charleston’s top-notch entertainment venue. The groundbreaking ceremony takes place during the intermission between the final, doubles, and singles matches of the 2021 Volvo Car Open. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Berkeley, Hanahan, Stratford softball standouts selected for North-South all-star games Two Berkeley High School senior softball players have two more games together after piling up impressive numbers on the diamond this spring. Infielder Jersey Silver and catcher Gracie Prince snagged selections to play in the North-South all-star games. The all-star games, limited to seniors across South Carolina, are set for June 15-16 at USC Aiken. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Post 4 falls by 1 run in opener at Charleston Charleston Post 147 held on for a 3-2 home-opening win against Orangeburg Post 4 on Wednesday at James Island High School to start American Legion Baseball play for the summer season. For Post 4, A.J. Tolbert (Orangeburg Prep) pitched 5-1/3 innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4, against... Read more

TRENDING NOW