Charleston, SC

Sports wrap: Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Charleston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Charleston / crbjbizwire.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Volvo Car Stadium Marks a New Chapter in Charleston History

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Volvo Car Stadium Marks a New Chapter in Charleston History

Choate Construction Company, Charleston Tennis LLC., LTP Daniel Island, Beemok Capital, State and Local Government officials, and many more gather outside of the Volvo Car Stadium to officially break ground and celebrate the next chapter in Charleston’s top-notch entertainment venue. The groundbreaking ceremony takes place during the intermission between the final, doubles, and singles matches of the 2021 Volvo Car Open. Read more

Hanahan / postandcourier.com

Berkeley, Hanahan, Stratford softball standouts selected for North-South all-star games

Berkeley, Hanahan, Stratford softball standouts selected for North-South all-star games

Two Berkeley High School senior softball players have two more games together after piling up impressive numbers on the diamond this spring. Infielder Jersey Silver and catcher Gracie Prince snagged selections to play in the North-South all-star games. The all-star games, limited to seniors across South Carolina, are set for June 15-16 at USC Aiken. Read more

Charleston / thetandd.com

Post 4 falls by 1 run in opener at Charleston

Post 4 falls by 1 run in opener at Charleston

Charleston Post 147 held on for a 3-2 home-opening win against Orangeburg Post 4 on Wednesday at James Island High School to start American Legion Baseball play for the summer season. For Post 4, A.J. Tolbert (Orangeburg Prep) pitched 5-1/3 innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4, against... Read more

Charleston / live5news.com

Pitching Cools Columbia Bats as RiverDogs Earn 5-2 Victory

Pitching Cools Columbia Bats as RiverDogs Earn 5-2 Victory

Charleston, SC— For the second time in three nights, the Charleston RiverDogs limited the Columbia Fireflies to just a pair of hits. On Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, that effort resulted in a 5-2 win in front of 4,356 fans. The win gave the RiverDogs a 0.5 game lead in the South Division standings. Read more

ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

