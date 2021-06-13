Your Youngstown lifestyle news

Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 7 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Youngstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Youngstown / youtube.com

Medical visionary celebrates 25 years of success in Valley

Medical visionary celebrates 25 years of success in Valley

Twenty-five years ago, Southwoods Health welcomed its first patients. CEO Ed Muransky said at a time when local hospitals in the area were suffering financially, he was hearing about what he calls the “inefficiencies” of health care in the Valley, coupled with the migration of people moving out of the inner city. Read more

Youngstown / vindy.com

Mercy Ministries sheds its nursing and assisted living operations

Mercy Ministries sheds its nursing and assisted living operations

YOUNGSTOWN — Bon Secours Health Board and Bon Secours Mercy Ministries has decided to approve a complete divestiture and sale of its operations and facilities involving skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living in Ohio, Virginia and Florida. The ministry locations in the Diocese of Youngstown affected by this transition... Read more

Youngstown / vindy.com

More city businesses get virus relief grants

More city businesses get virus relief grants

YOUNGSTOWN — Five more businesses will get $10,000 grants and one will get $9,600 from the city to provide financial relief as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, a contractor will be paid for demolishing the former Anthony’s on the River building; and the city is getting three new snow plow trucks. Read more

Ohio / ohionewstime.com

Ohio Men Compete in New Discovery + Show "Clipped"

Ohio Men Compete in New Discovery + Show “Clipped”

“I never imagined that the place where I grew up and grew up landed me here.”. Youngstown, Ohio — Gardening fans need to plant themselves in front of tablets, smartphones, laptops, or TV monitors. Cut out, Called the first competition series set in the magnificent world of Topiary. Needless to... Read more

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Youngstown News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Youngstown

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Youngstown area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 6361 South Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 590 Fifth Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.