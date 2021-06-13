Sports wrap: Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Topeka area.



Washburn Rural announces new Head Softball Coach TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural picked Elizabeth Stover as the new head coach for the WRHS Softball Team. Stover has been an assistant coach with the Lady Blues for the past four years. She also serves as an assistant powerlifting coach. Stover is a graduate of Baker University where... Read more

Coaches select all-state softball teams TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After all the state champions were crowned, Kansas high school coaches voted the top players to all-state teams. Pitcher: Nijaree Canady, Topeka; Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State; Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural. Catcher: Zoe Caryl, Topeka; Allie Stipsits, Olathe North. Infielder: Sara Roszak, Lawrence Free State; Jadyn... Read more

Lucky break? Wilhelm trades baseball bat for golf clubs, earns first City Match Play win At the time, it seemed like the most unfortunate of breaks. Messing around with his best friend last August, Gavin Wilhelm broke the scaphoid bone in his right thumb. The injury required him to be in a cast for a month and after surgery to insert a screw, he was sidelined for another six months. Read more

