Topeka, KS

Sports wrap: Topeka

Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 7 days ago

(TOPEKA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Topeka area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Topeka sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Topeka / wibw.com

Washburn Rural announces new Head Softball Coach

Washburn Rural announces new Head Softball Coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural picked Elizabeth Stover as the new head coach for the WRHS Softball Team. Stover has been an assistant coach with the Lady Blues for the past four years. She also serves as an assistant powerlifting coach. Stover is a graduate of Baker University where... Read more

Topeka / wibw.com

Coaches select all-state softball teams

Coaches select all-state softball teams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After all the state champions were crowned, Kansas high school coaches voted the top players to all-state teams. Pitcher: Nijaree Canady, Topeka; Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State; Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural. Catcher: Zoe Caryl, Topeka; Allie Stipsits, Olathe North. Infielder: Sara Roszak, Lawrence Free State; Jadyn... Read more

Topeka / cjonline.com

Lucky break? Wilhelm trades baseball bat for golf clubs, earns first City Match Play win

Lucky break? Wilhelm trades baseball bat for golf clubs, earns first City Match Play win

At the time, it seemed like the most unfortunate of breaks. Messing around with his best friend last August, Gavin Wilhelm broke the scaphoid bone in his right thumb. The injury required him to be in a cast for a month and after surgery to insert a screw, he was sidelined for another six months. Read more

Topeka / ljworld.com

Six KU basketball newcomers enjoy first taste of life as Jayhawks

Six KU basketball newcomers enjoy first taste of life as Jayhawks

Topeka — After spending the first couple of days of the week settling into their new surroundings in Lawrence, six Kansas basketball newcomers jumped feet-first into life as Jayhawks on Tuesday and Wednesday at Washburn University. Freshman roommates Zach Clemence and Kyle Cuffe and Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu were the... Read more

ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

