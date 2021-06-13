Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Roanoke

Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
(ROANOKE, VA) Life in Roanoke has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Roanoke / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […]

Roanoke / wdbj7.com

Dog Bowl Concert Series returns Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, another popular event is making a comeback after a COVID cancellation. The Dog Bowl Concert Series returns Saturday night at Black Dog Salvage. Co-owner Mike Whiteside says he's excited to bring people back to the outdoor amphitheater. "In '19, we had three concerts, had...

Roanoke / wdbj7.com

How VDH is trying to get more vaccines to rural communities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State leaders say they've developed a new program to get more vaccines into the communities that need it most. And they report it's working well. The Virginia Department of Health's Small Shipment Redistribution Program aims to get vaccines to the people they know Virginians trust the most - their own doctor.

Virginia / roanoke.com

Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's cumulative case total during the pandemic to 677,530, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,122, an increase of 211 for the week,...

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Roanoke Journal

Top homes for sale in Roanoke

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fabulous new addition to the market for those of you out looking. Beautiful one level living log cabin on 6.5 private acres with