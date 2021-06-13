Cancel
Olympia, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Olympia

Olympia Times
Olympia Times
(OLYMPIA, WA) Life in Olympia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Olympia area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Olympia / kxly.com

Exposure notification tool is saving lives, according to researchers from UW Medicine and DOH

Exposure notification tool is saving lives, according to researchers from UW Medicine and DOH

OLYMPIA, Wash. — ‘WA Notify’ is Washington’s COVID-19 exposure notification tool, and research shows that it has saved an estimated 30-120 lives and has likely prevented about 6,000 coronavirus cases during the first four months it was in use. Researchers at the University of Washington School of Public Health and... Read more

Anybody ignorant enough to sign up for a government tracking device program deserves whatever happens to them in the future at the governments desired need at the time.

Maybe they should make it into a homeless tracker to keep you safe. Or maybe a norovirus tracker now that people got sick from eating at the same place. I bet it has a 'safe space' function .

Olympia / heraldnet.com

Gambling Commission OKs pacts with tribes for sports betting

Gambling Commission OKs pacts with tribes for sports betting

OLYMPIA — Opening day for sports betting in Washington tribal casinos edged closer Thursday when state regulators approved critical agreements with 15 tribes, including the Tulalip Tribes and the Stillaguamish. Without debate, the Washington State Gambling Commission backed amendments to each of the tribes’ gambling compacts, which spell out how... Read more

Olympia / myclallamcounty.com

Free fishing statewide this weekend, no license required

Free fishing statewide this weekend, no license required

OLYMPIA – This is going to be great weekend to get outdoors on a budget in the northwest because Washington State Parks are hosting another free admission day on Saturday, where no Discover Pass will be needed, and the Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife is hosting a statewide Free Fishing Weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Read more

Olympia / heraldnet.com

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Olympia Times

Coming soon: Olympia events

1. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 2. The Jacked Lords ~ The Music Mill ~ Summer Sunday Series #3; 3. TUMWATER VALLEY GOLF COURSE; 4. Bricks 4 Kidz Camps - Tumwater, WA 2021; 5. Pampering Day at Salon Spa;
Olympia Times

Live events on the horizon in Olympia

1. 2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 2. Ross Robinson at the Tumwater Farmers Market; 3. Relax and Paint Night at Rumors with Artvana; 4. Cider & Soap Making; 5. Real Estate Networking Happy Hour Meetup;
Olympia Times

House hunt Olympia: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning setting offers privacy on over an acre, gorgeous yard, RV parking, garden space and fire-pit too. Beautiful home with main floor master suite,