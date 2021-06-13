Lifestyle wrap: Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) Life in Olympia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Exposure notification tool is saving lives, according to researchers from UW Medicine and DOH OLYMPIA, Wash. — ‘WA Notify’ is Washington’s COVID-19 exposure notification tool, and research shows that it has saved an estimated 30-120 lives and has likely prevented about 6,000 coronavirus cases during the first four months it was in use. Researchers at the University of Washington School of Public Health and... Read more

Gambling Commission OKs pacts with tribes for sports betting OLYMPIA — Opening day for sports betting in Washington tribal casinos edged closer Thursday when state regulators approved critical agreements with 15 tribes, including the Tulalip Tribes and the Stillaguamish. Without debate, the Washington State Gambling Commission backed amendments to each of the tribes’ gambling compacts, which spell out how... Read more

Free fishing statewide this weekend, no license required OLYMPIA – This is going to be great weekend to get outdoors on a budget in the northwest because Washington State Parks are hosting another free admission day on Saturday, where no Discover Pass will be needed, and the Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife is hosting a statewide Free Fishing Weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Read more

