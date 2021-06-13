Harry Potter Star Has Wizard Family Reunion

One Harry Potter star had a bit of a wizard family reunion this week. Although, it wasn’t exactly planned. Tom Felton, the kid who helped bring Draco Malfoy to life on the big screen actually ran into Bertie Gilbert, who plays his fictional son Scorpius in the last chapter of the original Harry Potter saga. Both of them were going to see In The Heights and caught up a bit. Fans had a lot of fun with this revelation. It seems as though Felton is always running into one of his former co-stars at some event. They’re all getting to the age where people would love a full-scale reunion. Now, that might seem a bit far-fetched, but anything is possible in the social media age. Gilbert also put a hysterical touch on the photo by brandishing the image of the two actors together from the end of Deathly Hallows Part 2. Check out the two Malfoys together down below.