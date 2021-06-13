Sports wrap-up: Top stories in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the New Haven area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in New Haven sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

AROUND THE HORN: Lyman Hall’s O’Reardon is SCC’s Comeback Player of the Year; Mickelson returning to Cromwell WALLINGFORD — After coming back from a neck injury to help Lyman Hall win this year’s SCC Division II boys basketball championship, Trojans senior Lucas O’Reardon has received the conference’s “Comeback Player of the Year” award. O’Reardon won along with Amity girls basketball player Skylar Burzynski. Both will receive scholarships... Read more

Hand's Scott Testori named Gatorade State Player of the Year Hand’s Scott Testori was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for boys soccer, Gatorade announced on Friday morning. It’s just the latest award for Testori, who will play at UConn next fall. He was named National Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches last December after a senior season of 28 goals, including seven hat tricks, and eight assists in just 11 games,. Testori was also the GameTimeCT State Player of the Year and was named the New Haven Register’s Area MVP for the third straight season. Read more

TENNIS: Yale Continues Leadership Without Competition After a year of remote or distanced events without any competition, the Yale Tennis community is preparing for a full return in the fall. During the Fall 2020 season, socially distanced practices were held intermittently as Yale’s athletic phases peaked at Phase III practices before returning to Phase 0. Even players who were not on campus were able to be involved in team activities, whether through remote trainings or involvement in campus affairs. As the Ivy League plans to bring back competition in the fall of 2021, the Yale tennis teams have recruited three players for each team. Read more

