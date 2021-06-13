Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

After Tennessee visit, DL target sees 'possibility of coming here'

By Ryan Callahan
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts of Salt Lake City says he's giving Tennessee strong consideration after his official visit with the Vols this weekend.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
212K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake City#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee's 2021 opponents at a glance: Ole Miss

The summer months of college football's season often feel like the longest, though this year features the long-awaited return of in-person recruiting with frequent camps and visitors official and unofficial. While Tennessee's new coaching staff makes up for lost time on that front, the players are underway with summer workouts as they continue preparations for the 2021 season. Expectations might be modest coming off a tumultuous offseason, but the Vols will be looking to surprise against what could turn out to be a manageable schedule.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky offers 5-star 7-footer

Kentucky offered Bellefonte (Pa.) Westtown School 5-star center Dereck Lively II on the first day of his official visit to Lexington. The news was first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers. Lively has become one of the hottest prospects in the country this spring and summer, working his way...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU’s 2022 class back inside the Top 10

The addition of linebacker Omar Graham Jr. to Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class has the Seminoles back atop the ACC leaderboard for class rankings and inside the Top 10. Graham’s commitment gives FSU nine pledges for a total score of 171.92. That bumps FSU’s class up from 13th nationally to 8th, and gets them ahead of previous ACC leader Boston College (12 commitments).
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Omar Graham Jr. commits to FSU

FSU's recruiting class grew by one on Sunday night as Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan three-star linebacker Omar Graham Jr. went public with a verbal commitment to the Seminoles. Graham announced the news during a commitment ceremony that featured his Jamaican grandfather tending to some jerk chicken on the grill. “I’m...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Omar Graham Jr. explains decision to become a Seminole

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan linebacker Omar Graham Jr. just announced his commitment to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles. The pursuit on behalf of the ‘Noles for Graham’s services has been in the works for quite some time. “They offered me on January 13th,” Graham told Noles247 prior to...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

OL Andre Roye talks recent official visits to ASU, Penn State

Andre Roye an offensive tackle at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, took his third and fourth official visits in the last week to Arizona State and Penn State, respectively, moving his recruitment multiple steps closer toward its eventual conclusion. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder, who is the No. 78 offensive tackle and...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Texas rally falls short in 2-1 loss to Mississippi State in Game 1 of CWS

A ninth-inning rally by the Texas Longhorns fell short in a 2-1 loss to Mississippi State in their opening game of the College World Series in Omaha on Sunday night. Texas (47-16), making its record 37th appearance at the College World Series, now enters the loser's bracket in Omaha, and will face Tennessee (50-17) at 1 pm CT Tuesday. The Volunteers lost to Virginia 6-0 in their opening game in Omaha Sunday.
Omaha, NEPosted by
247Sports

Vanderbilt to face red-hot NC State for CWS semis berth

Out of all eight teams at the College World Series, none experienced a tougher road to Omaha, Neb., than NC State. The Wolfpack were one of two teams — along with Virginia — not to host a Regional, and NC State then headed to Arkansas to face a Razorbacks team that had not lost a series all season. NC State came out on top in that Super Regional series and now has advanced into the winners bracket as the next opponent for No. 4 seed Vanderbilt.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Scouting Report, LB Omar Graham Jr.: A traditional linebacker

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound product of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan High is rated as the No. 605 overall product in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 64 linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. Here’s a look at the top traits for Graham Jr., how he fits into FSU’s scheme, and...