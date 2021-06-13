After Tennessee visit, DL target sees 'possibility of coming here'
Class of 2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts of Salt Lake City says he's giving Tennessee strong consideration after his official visit with the Vols this weekend.247sports.com
Class of 2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts of Salt Lake City says he's giving Tennessee strong consideration after his official visit with the Vols this weekend.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.