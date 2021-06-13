Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

Trending lifestyle headlines in York

Posted by 
York News Alert
York News Alert
 7 days ago

(YORK, PA) Life in York has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
York / wgal.com

Downtown York is growing, despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges

Downtown York is growing, despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges

YORK, Pa. — Downtown York is growing, despite the hard times many businesses faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business development group Downtown Inc. said 32 businesses opened during the pandemic, and they are thriving. The Fresh Pressed Juice Bar opened just a few months ago on Beaver Street. John Roman... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
York / fox43.com

York Heart Ball aims to raise funds for those suffering from cardiovascular disease

York Heart Ball aims to raise funds for those suffering from cardiovascular disease

YORK, Pa. — Larissa Bedrick, Director of Communications for the American Heart Association, joined FOX43 on June 11 to discuss the York Heart Ball, which is virtual for the second year in a row. "The York Heart Ball brings together some of our community’s most influential leaders to raise funds... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
York / fox43.com

Learn to follow up | Mental Toughness Minute

Learn to follow up | Mental Toughness Minute

YORK, Pa. — Today's mental toughness tip is learn to follow up. Often, we only think about following up in a business sense, but it's equally important to do so in our personal lives. Sending a simple text after seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
York / wgal.com

Downtown York is growing, despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges

Downtown York is growing, despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges

YORK, Pa. — Downtown York is growing, despite the hard times many businesses faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business development group Downtown Inc. said 32 businesses opened during the pandemic, and they are thriving. The Fresh Pressed Juice Bar opened just a few months ago on Beaver Street. John Roman... Read more

York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
17
Followers
18
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
City
York, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Trending local sports in York

(YORK, PA) York-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in York sports. For more stories from the York area, click here.
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Top York sports news

(YORK, PA) York-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in York sports. For more stories from the York area, click here.