Salida, CO

The lineup: Sports news in Salida

Posted by 
Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Salida-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Salida sports. For more stories from the Salida area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Salida / themountainmail.com

After COVID, track almost a new program

After COVID, track almost a new program

“It’s been a very unique season,” coach Randy Kapushion of the Salida track and field team said, trying to describe a season that started later then usual and continues past the end of school. “Last year we were cancelled after only two weeks of practice, and didn’t even have a meet. It’s like starting the program all over again.” Read more

Salida / themountainmail.com

Salida track and field offers opportunities and support to athletes

Salida track and field offers opportunities and support to athletes

Track and field is a different kind of team, where athletes, for the most part, compete individually in a vast variety of events including short distance sprints, long distance runs, various jumping and throwing competitions. At Salida High School, the athletes may be competing in different events, but they all... Read more

Salida / themountainmail.com

Lady Spartans shut out Alamosa Mean Moose

Lady Spartans shut out Alamosa Mean Moose

The Salida girls’ soccer team scored four goals in the first half, and that was all they really needed to shut out the Alamosa Mean Moose 4-0 in a non-league game at home Tuesday. “We dominated the game today,” coach Todd Bright said. “We could have scored a lot more... Read more

Salida / heartoftherockiesradio.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Salida girls golf sends two to state tournament from Hollydot

PHOTO GALLERY: Salida girls golf sends two to state tournament from Hollydot

The Salida girls golf team started this season with plenty of questions, and by seasons end, they had received some pretty good responses to those same questions. After a long day at Hollydot which included some extremely hot temps and tough holes, two Spartans emerged with tickets punched for the state meet. Read more

ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Salida calendar: Coming events

1. 25th Annual Colorado Brewer’s Rendezvous; 2. FIBArk! — Thirst Colorado | Serving Up the Colorado Experience | Lifestyle and Craft Libations; 3. CONCERT: Chris Collins with Alexander Mitchell: A Tribute to John Denver; 4. Women’s 3 Day Swiftwater Rescue Clinic ACA L4; 5. MOVIES @ MARVIN: Raya and