Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 7 days ago

(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Green Bay sports. For more stories from the Green Bay area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Green Bay / wtaq.com

Tourism Industry Relieved at Packers Capacity News

Tourism Industry Relieved at Packers Capacity News

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was a collective sigh of relief at the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitor’s Bureau when the Green Bay Packers announced that full capacity will return to Lambeau Field for the summer and fall. CVB CEO Brad Toll says that in many ways it... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ashwaubenon / northwoodsleague.com

Booyah Look to Bounce Back

Booyah Look to Bounce Back

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park as the two teams get set for a two-game home-and-home series. In last night’s loss to the Woodchucks, the Booyah bats came alive in the eighth and ninth, but the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ashwaubenon / northwoodsleague.com

Booyah Fall in Extras

Booyah Fall in Extras

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah suffered a tough loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night, 8-5. The Booyah offensive was rolling early. A three-run home run in the second inning by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) had Green Bay rolling in the right direction. He would add another in the fourth inning after an RBI single. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Green Bay / northwoodsleague.com

Chinooks Win 8-5 in Thirteen Inning Thriller

Chinooks Win 8-5 in Thirteen Inning Thriller

Green Bay, Wis. — After over four hours of play, the Lakeshore Chinooks (4-6) defeated the Green Bay Booyah (3-7) 8-5 behind Brennen Bales’ heroics throughout the 13 inning marathon. Driving in half of the team’s runs, Bales finished Thursday night with three hits in seven plate appearances, knocking in... Read more

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay, WI
14
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related