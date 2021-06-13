Green Bay sports digest: Top stories today
Tourism Industry Relieved at Packers Capacity News
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was a collective sigh of relief at the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitor’s Bureau when the Green Bay Packers announced that full capacity will return to Lambeau Field for the summer and fall. CVB CEO Brad Toll says that in many ways it... Read more
Booyah Look to Bounce Back
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park as the two teams get set for a two-game home-and-home series. In last night’s loss to the Woodchucks, the Booyah bats came alive in the eighth and ninth, but the... Read more
Booyah Fall in Extras
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah suffered a tough loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night, 8-5. The Booyah offensive was rolling early. A three-run home run in the second inning by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) had Green Bay rolling in the right direction. He would add another in the fourth inning after an RBI single. Read more
Chinooks Win 8-5 in Thirteen Inning Thriller
Green Bay, Wis. — After over four hours of play, the Lakeshore Chinooks (4-6) defeated the Green Bay Booyah (3-7) 8-5 behind Brennen Bales’ heroics throughout the 13 inning marathon. Driving in half of the team’s runs, Bales finished Thursday night with three hits in seven plate appearances, knocking in... Read more