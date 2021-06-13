Cancel
Worcester, MA

Lifestyle wrap: Worcester

Posted by 
Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 7 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Worcester, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Worcester area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS
Massachusetts / masslive.com

Massachusetts Lottery winners: Fifteen Mass Cash tickets won $100,000 Wednesday; sold in Worcester, Plainville and Stoneham

Fifteen Mass Cash tickets each won $100,000 on Wednesday. Thirteen of the winning tickers were sold at Hilltop Stop Convenience Store in Plainville, which is located at 56 Washington St. They won the $100,000 prize during Wednesday’s drawing, according to Massachusetts State Lottery. Another $100,000 prize Mass Cash ticket won... Read more

What are the odds of 13 winners of 100k being sold at the same store??

TRENDING NOW
Worcester / facebook.com

Roof installation in Worcester, MA

🤩🤩 We are really enjoying the end result of this new roof installation... our customer made a great choice with the Owens Corning Desert Tan shingle. The contrast with the brown siding is crisp and eyecatching. This roof not only looks GREAT, but will extend the life and vaule of this home for years to come! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE
Massachusetts / bostonglobe.com

Mass. reports 85 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 18 among school staff members

The number of school-related coronavirus cases continues its downward decline. Local schools and districts in Massachusetts reported 85 new coronavirus cases among students and 18 among staff members for the week that ended Wednesday. The number of cases reported among students was at its lowest single-week level since late September,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE
Worcester / telegram.com

Letter: Headline 'COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't be mandated' was way off

When I read the letter entitled "COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't be mandated," in the May 29 Telegram & Gazette, I thought it was going to be an opinion on the pros and cons of vaccinations. Instead it was a letter pushing a right-wing agenda by comparing abortion and (not getting a)... Read more

ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

