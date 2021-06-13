Cancel
Hatch, NM

Trending lifestyle headlines in Hatch

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 7 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New Mexico / kisselpaso.com

Family-Friendly Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event Will Be in Las Cruces This Month

Family-Friendly Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event Will Be in Las Cruces This Month

Las Cruces will be overrun by giant lizards this month. A trip to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds on the last weekend in June will take dinosaur fans back to a time when giant reptiles roamed the earth. Before making a stop at Sunland Park Mall at the beginning... Read more

This will be awesome, our kids here need things to do. keep stepping it up.Las Cruces, I promise you its appreciated 😁

Las Cruces / cbs4local.com

Las Cruces to open outdoor swimming pools, splash pads

Las Cruces to open outdoor swimming pools, splash pads

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — As temperatures soar into the triple-digits in Las Cruces, there are plans to open outdoor swimming pools and splash pads this month so people can cool off. The city of Las Cruces will open its outdoor swimming pools, downtown interactive fountain and splash pad on... Read more

New Mexico / krwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 130 new cases, totaling 204,044

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 130 new cases, totaling 204,044

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 130 additional COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. As of today, there are 93 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more

Doña Ana County / lascrucesbulletin.com

Thursday, June 10, Covid-19 update

Thursday, June 10, Covid-19 update

New Mexico (population: 2.11 million; 16+ population eligible to receive vaccination: 1,680,605) June 9: 203,823 cases (94 new); 3,553,362 tests; 100 hosp; 4,292 died; 191,358 recovered; 1.48% 7-day pos rate. June 7: 203,686 cases (262 new: 3 days); 3,512,871 tests; 81 hosp; 4,286 died; 191,065 rec; 1.71% 7-day pos rate... Read more

Hatch Updates

Hatch Updates

Hatch, NM
With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

