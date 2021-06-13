Trending lifestyle headlines in Hatch

(HATCH, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Family-Friendly Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event Will Be in Las Cruces This Month Las Cruces will be overrun by giant lizards this month. A trip to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds on the last weekend in June will take dinosaur fans back to a time when giant reptiles roamed the earth. Before making a stop at Sunland Park Mall at the beginning... Read more

Las Cruces to open outdoor swimming pools, splash pads LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — As temperatures soar into the triple-digits in Las Cruces, there are plans to open outdoor swimming pools and splash pads this month so people can cool off. The city of Las Cruces will open its outdoor swimming pools, downtown interactive fountain and splash pad on... Read more

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 130 new cases, totaling 204,044 SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 130 additional COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. As of today, there are 93 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more

