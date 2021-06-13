Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Broken Bow
Action Shots from Broken Bow 14 and under's vs McCook
Action Shots from Broken Bow 14 and under's vs McCook

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of June 10. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com. 2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43. 3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Broken Bow American Legion Juniors and Seniors Collect Wins Over McCook
Broken Bow American Legion Juniors and Seniors Collect Wins Over McCook

Broken Bow hosted McCook for an American Legion baseball juniors and seniors doubleheader on Friday night. The Bow juniors cruised past McCook 14-1 in five innings to remain undefeated this season. Broken Bow put the game away in the fourth when they scored 8 runs. Eli Coble was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI. Carter Johnson was 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Caden Holm, Max Denson, Brice Chaplin, and Hagan Campbell also had multi hit games as Broken Bow pounded out 15 hits in the game. Austin Harvey picked up the win on the mound giving up just 1 run on 3 hits and striking out 3. Brice Chaplin pitched an inning of scoreless relief in the fifth. The Bow juniors are now 8-0 on the season.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelly Cooksley builds Broken Bow programs into winners
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelly Cooksley builds Broken Bow programs into winners

The Broken Bow girls golf team had plenty of momentum entering the offseason. The Indians finished fifth in the Class C team standings during the two-day state meet in 2019. However, Broken Bow finished the second day with a 377, which was the top score of that round. Indians coach...