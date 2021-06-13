Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Broken Bow

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Broken Bow sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Broken Bow American Legion Juniors and Seniors Collect Wins Over McCook Broken Bow hosted McCook for an American Legion baseball juniors and seniors doubleheader on Friday night. The Bow juniors cruised past McCook 14-1 in five innings to remain undefeated this season. Broken Bow put the game away in the fourth when they scored 8 runs. Eli Coble was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI. Carter Johnson was 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Caden Holm, Max Denson, Brice Chaplin, and Hagan Campbell also had multi hit games as Broken Bow pounded out 15 hits in the game. Austin Harvey picked up the win on the mound giving up just 1 run on 3 hits and striking out 3. Brice Chaplin pitched an inning of scoreless relief in the fifth. The Bow juniors are now 8-0 on the season. Read more

