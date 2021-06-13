Cancel
Mechanicsville, MD

Trending lifestyle headlines in Mechanicsville

Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 7 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Mechanicsville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Mechanicsville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

SMC Emergency Services Worker Wins $224,935 FAST PLAY Jackpot

SMC Emergency Services Worker Wins $224,935 FAST PLAY Jackpot

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. - While lucky numbers can lead to a Maryland Lottery win, a FAST PLAY game called Lucky Numbers gave a Mechanicsville man his big win. The game, one of several selected at random by a clerk, was his ticket to a six-figure progressive jackpot prize. It turned his $10 Lucky Numbers game purchase into $224,935 in an instant! Read more

Mom and Pop Pizza & Subs: Passion And Freshness Across The Menu

Mom and Pop Pizza & Subs: Passion And Freshness Across The Menu

CALIFORNIA, Md. -- If you are looking for a restaurant that built its culture with passion and has been serving the St. Mary’s County community for over a decade, allow me to introduce you to Mom and Pop Pizza & Subs. With a wide variety of menu options that range from a Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza to burgers to even fried shrimp, there’s something here for everyone. Read more

St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day

St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day

LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will offer all dads free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Others in the party must pay regular admission prices at both […] The post St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle. Read more

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

