Trending lifestyle headlines in Mechanicsville

SMC Emergency Services Worker Wins $224,935 FAST PLAY Jackpot
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. - While lucky numbers can lead to a Maryland Lottery win, a FAST PLAY game called Lucky Numbers gave a Mechanicsville man his big win. The game, one of several selected at random by a clerk, was his ticket to a six-figure progressive jackpot prize. It turned his $10 Lucky Numbers game purchase into $224,935 in an instant! Read more
Mom and Pop Pizza & Subs: Passion And Freshness Across The Menu
CALIFORNIA, Md. -- If you are looking for a restaurant that built its culture with passion and has been serving the St. Mary’s County community for over a decade, allow me to introduce you to Mom and Pop Pizza & Subs. With a wide variety of menu options that range from a Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza to burgers to even fried shrimp, there’s something here for everyone. Read more
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day
LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will offer all dads free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Others in the party must pay regular admission prices at both […] The post St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle. Read more