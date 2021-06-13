Cancel
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe sports lineup: What's trending

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 7 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bad Axe area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bad Axe / michigansthumb.com

Hatchet Liam Boyle taking MVP soccer skills to Albion College

Hatchet Liam Boyle taking MVP soccer skills to Albion College

BAD AXE – Liam Boyle is not exactly sure what he wants to with his life, career-wise. The 2021 Bad Axe High School graduate, who excelled on the soccer field for the Hatchet team that made it all the way to the regional finals last fall, will head to Albion College in the fall. Liam signed a letter of intent on Thursday morning to attend Albion and play soccer for the Britons. Read more

Saginaw / michigansthumb.com

Lady Hatchets claim first-ever regional soccer title

Lady Hatchets claim first-ever regional soccer title

SAGINAW – The Bad Axe girls soccer team captured its first-ever regional championship with a 2-1 victory over Laingsburg on Thursday evening at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School. The Hatchets move on to the Division 4 state semifinals on Wednesday, June 16, at Athens High School in Troy. Check back... Read more

Saginaw / michigansthumb.com

Bad Axe girls soccer brings home first regional title

Bad Axe girls soccer brings home first regional title

SAGINAW — The Bad Axe girls soccer team captured its first-ever regional championship with a 2-1 win over Laingsburg on Thursday evening at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School. Lily Boyle scored a pair of goals to lift the Lady Hatchets to victory. Goalkeeper Grace Shupe turned in another dominating performance... Read more

Bad Axe / argus-press.com

GIRLS SOCCER: Bad Axe chops down ’Pack

GIRLS SOCCER: Bad Axe chops down ’Pack

SAGINAW TWP. — Bad Axe junior midfielder Lily Boyle scored two straight long-range, top-shelf goals to erase an early deficit and help the Hatchets pick up a 2-1 victory over Laingsburg in Thursday’s Division 4 regional championship game at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School. Bad Axe (21-1-1) advanced to the... Read more

ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

