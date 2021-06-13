Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Creston sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Creston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Creston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Creston / crestonnews.com

Sports briefs

Sports briefs

IOWA CITY — Kelsey Fields of Creston had one last chance to compete in her track and field specialties last weekend. Fields represented the South team in the North-South All-Star Meet sponsored by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches at Iowa City West High School. She won the shot put competition with a throw of 39-9, and was fifth in the discus at 120-10. Like the Drake Relays, the events included competitors from all four high school classifications. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Shenandoah / youtube.com

Baseball: Creston vs. Shenandoah

Baseball: Creston vs. Shenandoah

part 1 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Shenandoah / kmaland.com

Shenandoah wins at home for second straight win

Shenandoah wins at home for second straight win

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustangs win back to back games for the first time this season after a 4-2 home win over Creston. After a road victory in Tabor over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday the Mustangs came from behind late to defeat the Panthers on their home diamond. “It’s a busy... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Creston / crestonnews.com

Late runs send Creston to defeat

Late runs send Creston to defeat

A three-run sixth inning gave Shenandoah a 4-2 win Thursday over Creston in Shenandoah. In the bottom of the sixth, Creston pitcher Avery Fuller threw his seventh strikeout but two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. Shenandoah had a hard hit grounder followed by a tough throw to first put the Mustangs ahead again. Shenandoah had a 1-0 lead in the second. Read more

Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
27
Followers
96
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Creston, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

Check out these Creston homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for your slice of a good country life? Take a look at this immaculate property with house and metal building located on the
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Creston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Creston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Senior Systems Administrator (31363); 3. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 4. CV Imaging/Cath Lab Director; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Interventional Radiology Technician (IR Tech) Travel Allied - $48.37/Hour $1741/Weekly; 7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,912 per week; 8. CDL-A Regional Flatbed Truck Driver - New Pay Increase!; 9. CDL-A Company Teams Dedicated Fleet; 10. CDL Class A;
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. CDL-A Company Teams Dedicated Fleet; 2. Travel CT Tech - $1,816 per week; 3. Systems Administrator; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week; 7. Computed Tomography (CT Tech) Travel Allied - $54.29/Hour $1955/Weekly; 8. Architectural Millwork Project Manager; 9. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 10. Class A CDL Lease Purchase Truck Drivers;
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. CDL-A Company Teams Dedicated Fleet; 2. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $1728 per week in IA; 3. Safety Manager; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Design Engineer (31252); 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 7. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1360/wk); 8. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends; 9. Traveling Millwork/Casework Installer; 10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week;