Nantucket, MA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Nantucket

Nantucket Voice
 7 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Life in Nantucket has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Nantucket / foxbusiness.com

Nantucket restaurant desperate to fill jobs, hiring 8th graders

On the tony Massachusetts island of Nantucket, your restaurant server at that upscale restaurant this summer may have just come from middle school. The nationwide worker shortage has hit a new extreme prompting chef Gabriel Frasca, on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast", to explain that Straight Wharf Restaurant has resorted to interviewing eighth graders. Read more

Cape Cod And Islands / capecodtimes.com

State reports one new COVID-19 death on Cape Cod

The state reported one new COVID-19 death on the Cape in its weekly report Thursday. The state's weekly municipal report also showed only one town on the Cape, Barnstable, is still in a COVID-19 risk zone. The Cape's most populous town remained in the green zone. The green zone means... Read more

Gloucester / newengland.com

Best Beaches for Seashells in New England

Are you an avid beachcomber looking to add to your collection? Or maybe an amateur trying to figure out where to begin? Whether you’re on the hunt for scallop shells, sand dollars, or something even more rare, plenty of treasure washes ashore every day on New England’s beaches. And although the Northeast may not be particularly renowned for its shelling, there are plenty of good beaches in New England for seashells if you know where to search. If you’re headed out on a beachcombing adventure, keep in mind that the region’s beaches are especially great for shelling after big storms, following strong winds, and at low tide. Also, always be sure to look for signage and check local regulations before taking shells from the shore. Remember: Seashells can be just as pretty in a photograph! Here are some of the best New England beaches for seashells. Read more

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

