Top Big Rapids sports news

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Big Rapids area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Big Rapids sports. For more stories from the Big Rapids area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Big Rapids High hosts Cardinal Camp for young hoopers BIG RAPIDS — For the first time in three years, the formerly annual Cardinal Camp made its return to the Big Rapids High School gymnasium. Between June 8-10, boys and girls from kindergarten through 10th grade took part in the camp to sharpen their skills for the upcoming season. COVID-19... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Big Rapids' No. 1 golfer hoping for banner day at state finals BIG RAPIDS – Luke Welch has been leading the way for Big Rapids’ golf team all season and wouldn’t mind playing his very best all season Friday and Saturday when the Cardinals play at Grand Valley State’s Meadows Golf Course for the Division 3 state finals. Welch, a junior, was... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Big Rapids sophomore, teammates eye regional title on Friday BIG RAPIDS – Grace Currie and her Big Rapids girls soccer teammates have played in a lot of huge games this season. They’ve got a big one tonight in the Division 3 regional title game at Comstock Park against Boyne City. Big Rapids is 16-3 and winners of 14 in... Read more

TOP VIEWED