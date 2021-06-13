Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Top Big Rapids sports news

Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Big Rapids area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Big Rapids sports. For more stories from the Big Rapids area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids High hosts Cardinal Camp for young hoopers

Big Rapids High hosts Cardinal Camp for young hoopers

BIG RAPIDS — For the first time in three years, the formerly annual Cardinal Camp made its return to the Big Rapids High School gymnasium. Between June 8-10, boys and girls from kindergarten through 10th grade took part in the camp to sharpen their skills for the upcoming season. COVID-19... Read more

Big Rapids / beaumontenterprise.com

Big Rapids' No. 1 golfer hoping for banner day at state finals

Big Rapids' No. 1 golfer hoping for banner day at state finals

BIG RAPIDS – Luke Welch has been leading the way for Big Rapids’ golf team all season and wouldn’t mind playing his very best all season Friday and Saturday when the Cardinals play at Grand Valley State’s Meadows Golf Course for the Division 3 state finals. Welch, a junior, was... Read more

Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids sophomore, teammates eye regional title on Friday

Big Rapids sophomore, teammates eye regional title on Friday

BIG RAPIDS – Grace Currie and her Big Rapids girls soccer teammates have played in a lot of huge games this season. They’ve got a big one tonight in the Division 3 regional title game at Comstock Park against Boyne City. Big Rapids is 16-3 and winners of 14 in... Read more

Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids freshman having solid season in center field

Big Rapids freshman having solid season in center field

BIG RAPIDS – Many girls have been contributing to the Big Rapids softball attack this season, including freshman Cailin Knoop. The Cardinals are coming off a district championship last weekend and will play at Cadillac on Saturday in the regional tournament. Big Rapids will face Whitehall in a semifinal game during the morning. Read more

Big Rapids, MI
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

