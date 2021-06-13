Pampa sports digest: Top stories today
Glo-Valve Optimist Champions
Pictured above is the 2021 Glo-Valve Service Dodgers team which recently won their 27th championship of the Pampa Optimist 11-12 Cal Rjpken League. From left to right first row are Carter McLaughlin, Waylon Huffman, Kale Doss, Hagen Hudson, Nate Haynes. Second row are Robert Kreyling, Aiden Hammond, Trip Clark, Tristan Shackelford, Gage Turner and Evan Orand. Third row are Coach Brian Doss and Manager John Warner. Read more
Great turnout for Pampa High School Softball Camp
The Pampa Lady Harvesters held their softball camp this week with 68 students attending the camp. Camp shirts were sponsored by Larry Baker Plumbing. Read more
Austin Samulowitz named the new baseball coach for the Harvesters
The transition for the Pampa High School baseball program will be a rather smooth one as former assistant coach Austin Samulowitz will take over after Kaleb Snelgrooes left the program. Samulowitz, who has been with Pampa High School for six years, will be the PHS History Department Head and a... Read more
2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five new names are being added to the 63rd Annual Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame. Members gathered to receive their induction jacket and be recognized in a shortened version before the big day. They told stories of their athletic days, and some even remembered watching each other play and compete against each other. A day of smiles and even some tears. The 189th inductee, Rayford Young teared up talking about the legacy his son, Trae Young is leaving on top of his, and what this induction means to his family name. Read more