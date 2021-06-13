Pendleton sports lineup: What’s trending

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Local roundup: Pendleton girls dominate in the pool PENDLETON — The Pendleton girls swim team blew the competition out of the water at the Pendleton Aquatic Center on Thursday, June 10. The Bucks scored an impressive 651 points to finish well in front of Redmond, Ridgeview, Baker, Cove, La Grande. “We have 22 girls out, and every girl... Read more

Local roundup: Pendleton boys fall to Ridgeview PENDLETON — Zack Asplund scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Ridgeview to a 52-37 Intermountain Conference victory on Friday, June 11, over Pendleton. “We just didn’t come out ready to play in the first half,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We dug ourselves a hole early and that killed us. They hit four 3s in the first quarter.” Read more

5A state softball: Buck have 5 named to all-state team PENDLETON — The accolades keep rolling in for the Pendleton softball team. The Bucks had five players named to the 5A all-state team, and Pendleton’s Tim Cary was named co-Coach of the Year along with Ryan Borde of West Albany. Named to the first team were senior pitcher Kylie Parsons,... Read more

