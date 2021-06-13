Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Pendleton sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Local roundup: Pendleton girls dominate in the pool

PENDLETON — The Pendleton girls swim team blew the competition out of the water at the Pendleton Aquatic Center on Thursday, June 10. The Bucks scored an impressive 651 points to finish well in front of Redmond, Ridgeview, Baker, Cove, La Grande. “We have 22 girls out, and every girl... Read more

Local roundup: Pendleton boys fall to Ridgeview

PENDLETON — Zack Asplund scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Ridgeview to a 52-37 Intermountain Conference victory on Friday, June 11, over Pendleton. “We just didn’t come out ready to play in the first half,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We dug ourselves a hole early and that killed us. They hit four 3s in the first quarter.” Read more

5A state softball: Buck have 5 named to all-state team

PENDLETON — The accolades keep rolling in for the Pendleton softball team. The Bucks had five players named to the 5A all-state team, and Pendleton’s Tim Cary was named co-Coach of the Year along with Ryan Borde of West Albany. Named to the first team were senior pitcher Kylie Parsons,... Read more

Pendleton Linebackers Club hands out scholarships

PENDLETON — Since 1983, the Pendleton Linebackers Club has awarded scholarships to Pendleton football players in honor of former Pendleton High School coach Don Requa. This year, Tyasin Burns was awarded the Don Requa scholarship of $10,000, while Sam Coleman was given the $4,000 Alex Stuvland Scholarship and Blake Swanson will receive the Schindler-Bunch Scholarship worth $15,000. Read more

ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

