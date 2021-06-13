Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Sports wrap: Marshfield

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 7 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Marshfield area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Marshfield sports. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Marshfield / wsaw.com

5th annual Bev Aschenbrenner Memorial Race to take green flag on Saturday

5th annual Bev Aschenbrenner Memorial Race to take green flag on Saturday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Tundra Super Late Model Series engines fire up at the Marshfield Motor Speedway Saturday night, it will be in honor of someone special. Bev Aschenbrenner was referred to as Marshfield Motor Speedway’s number one fan, cheering on drivers at the half-mile asphalt race track every Saturday night for years. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Merrill / merrillfotonews.com

Bluejay Boys Baseball Team has a rough week, travels to regionals next

Bluejay Boys Baseball Team has a rough week, travels to regionals next

Coach Shawn Schultz reported that the Bluejay Boys Baseball Team had a rough week. “We had a tough week losing to Marshfield 5 – 2 and 11 – 4 on Thursday at home,” he said. “On Friday, we traveled to Stratford and lost 12 – 2.”. “We were 0 –... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Marshfield / waow.com

Rhinelander defeat Marshfield in PK’s, take regional title

Rhinelander defeat Marshfield in PK’s, take regional title

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a 'see it to believe it' match up, Marshfield who was looking to get back to the state tournament and Rhinelander to do the same played for the regional title. In 90 minutes of regulation the teams combined for 30 shots attempted on goal, none... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Marshfield / youtube.com

Local Sports Report 6-12-21

Local Sports Report 6-12-21

Read more

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
60
Followers
197
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Marshfield, WI
Government
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marshfield, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Marshfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Marshfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Kwik Trip at 4000 S Draxler Dr.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Saturday has sun for Marshfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARSHFIELD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marshfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Marshfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Marshfield: 1. Sales Associate! P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Pay & Schedule!; 2. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $69.93/Hour $2797/Weekly; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 4. Machine Technician; 5. Fulfillment Specialist - 1st Shift; 6. Cath Lab (Cath) Travel Nurse RN - $65.19/Hour $2608/Weekly; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $87,500/Year - Great Benefits; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - COVID19 - $2,331 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,231 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2015.32 / Week;