Sports wrap: Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Marshfield area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Marshfield sports. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

5th annual Bev Aschenbrenner Memorial Race to take green flag on Saturday MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Tundra Super Late Model Series engines fire up at the Marshfield Motor Speedway Saturday night, it will be in honor of someone special. Bev Aschenbrenner was referred to as Marshfield Motor Speedway’s number one fan, cheering on drivers at the half-mile asphalt race track every Saturday night for years. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bluejay Boys Baseball Team has a rough week, travels to regionals next Coach Shawn Schultz reported that the Bluejay Boys Baseball Team had a rough week. “We had a tough week losing to Marshfield 5 – 2 and 11 – 4 on Thursday at home,” he said. “On Friday, we traveled to Stratford and lost 12 – 2.”. “We were 0 –... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Rhinelander defeat Marshfield in PK’s, take regional title MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a 'see it to believe it' match up, Marshfield who was looking to get back to the state tournament and Rhinelander to do the same played for the regional title. In 90 minutes of regulation the teams combined for 30 shots attempted on goal, none... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE