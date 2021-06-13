Top River Falls sports news
(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more River Falls sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
River Falls can’t convert hits into runs in loss at Eau Claire North
Hitting wasn’t an issue for the River Falls softball team Thursday, June 10, at Eau Claire North, but the Wildcats couldn’t convert enough of those hits into runs in a 10-4 loss to the Huskies. The loss came two days after the Wildcats dropped a 13-3 decision to the Huskies... Read more
Tomah Timberwolves Vs. The River Falls Wildcats - 4:00ish
Senior Night Read more
Cannon Falls Bears Vs. The River Falls Fighting Fish - 7:30pm
Fighting Fish Baseball Read more
Check out 15 photos from River Falls’ regional title win over Holmen
River Falls’ girls’ soccer coach Charles Conley started counting through the years. “The last time we lost was 2013,” he noted. “So 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and now 20. Yeah, seven in a row.”. That’s seven regional titles in a row for the Wildcats, and tenth in the... Read more