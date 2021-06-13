Your Susanville lifestyle news

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Susanville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Trashcan Fire Prompts Evacuation at Diamond Mountain Casino A small fire caused by a lit cigarette being thrown into a trashcan led to a brief evacuation of the Diamond Mountain Hotel and Casino Saturday night as firefighters searched for the cause of the alarm on the second floor of the hotel on Skyline Drive in Susanville. According to... Read more

Susanville police officer passes away due to COVID-19, service announced SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Susanville Police Officer Ryan Barham passed away while hospitalized in Reno, NV, due to the coronavirus, the department announced this week. According to the Susanville Police Department (SPD), Barham first became ill on May 16 and tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a local hospital before being transferred to Renown Medical Center in Reno. Barham later died on June 9 due to complications of COVID-19. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on Death of Susanville Police Officer Ryan Barham June 11, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Susanville Police Department Officer Ryan Barham:. “Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Barham as they grieve the loss of a man who... Read more

