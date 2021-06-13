Cancel
Susanville, CA

Your Susanville lifestyle news

Susanville Daily
 7 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Susanville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Susanville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Susanville

Trashcan Fire Prompts Evacuation at Diamond Mountain Casino

Trashcan Fire Prompts Evacuation at Diamond Mountain Casino

A small fire caused by a lit cigarette being thrown into a trashcan led to a brief evacuation of the Diamond Mountain Hotel and Casino Saturday night as firefighters searched for the cause of the alarm on the second floor of the hotel on Skyline Drive in Susanville. According to... Read more

Susanville

Susanville police officer passes away due to COVID-19, service announced

Susanville police officer passes away due to COVID-19, service announced

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Susanville Police Officer Ryan Barham passed away while hospitalized in Reno, NV, due to the coronavirus, the department announced this week. According to the Susanville Police Department (SPD), Barham first became ill on May 16 and tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a local hospital before being transferred to Renown Medical Center in Reno. Barham later died on June 9 due to complications of COVID-19. Read more

California

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on Death of Susanville Police Officer Ryan Barham

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on Death of Susanville Police Officer Ryan Barham

June 11, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Susanville Police Department Officer Ryan Barham:. “Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Barham as they grieve the loss of a man who... Read more

Comments
My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Barham's family, friends and colleagues. I am so sorry for everyone's loss.

Susanville

Susanville police officer who served in Yreka dies of COVID-19 complications

Susanville police officer who served in Yreka dies of COVID-19 complications

A Susanville police officer who began his law enforcement career with the Yreka Police Department has died due to complications from COVID-19. Susanville Police Chief Ryan Cochran announced the death of 43-year-old Ryan Barham on the agency's Facebook page, saying the veteran officer died Wednesday at Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Read more

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Susanville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Job alert: These Susanville jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Susanville: 1. Valet Parking Attendant; 2. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $57.74/Hour $2079/Weekly; 3. Psychiatric Technician (HDSP); 4. Family Practice Physician; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 8. Class A Drivers; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,425/Week - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDLA Linehaul Trucking Job;
Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Susanville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Susanville: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Nurse Practitioner-$100/hr^; 3. Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW); 4. Corporate Paralegal; 5. RN Registered Nurse; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. Social Worker; 9. Family Medicine Physician; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay + Benefits;