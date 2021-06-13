Trending lifestyle headlines in Easton

(EASTON, MD) Life in Easton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

“Tour de Talbot” Covid Memorial Ride Takes Place Tomorrow Easton, MD - The “Tour de Talbot” Covid Memorial Ride will take place tomorrow, June 12, 2021 to Support the Maryland Food Bank. The routes kick off at Eat Sprout in Easton (335 N. Aurora Street, Easton, MD) at 7 a.m. with distances of 30, 40 and 62.5 (100 km Metric Century) being offered. Shorter mileage options can start later. Read more

UM SMC at Easton Cafeteria Plans Renovation and Updates to Menu, Service Options The cafeteria at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton will close at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, following lunch service, as UM Shore Regional Health cafeteria and facilities team members facilitate a week-long renovation project that will include new paint, new menu options and a new grab-and-go destination. Read more

Mid Shore Behavior Health conference focus is ‘Hope Rising’ EASTON — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. will host the 10th annual Across the Lifespan Conference in a free, virtual format from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 18. The theme of this year’s conference will be “Hope Rising: Mindfulness in a Changing World” and will focus on the fundamentals of hope and developing skills in mindfulness to survive and thrive in the face of challenging times. Read more

