Easton, MD

Trending lifestyle headlines in Easton

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Life in Easton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Easton / whatsupmag.com

“Tour de Talbot” Covid Memorial Ride Takes Place Tomorrow

“Tour de Talbot” Covid Memorial Ride Takes Place Tomorrow

Easton, MD - The “Tour de Talbot” Covid Memorial Ride will take place tomorrow, June 12, 2021 to Support the Maryland Food Bank. The routes kick off at Eat Sprout in Easton (335 N. Aurora Street, Easton, MD) at 7 a.m. with distances of 30, 40 and 62.5 (100 km Metric Century) being offered. Shorter mileage options can start later. Read more

Easton / chestertownspy.org

UM SMC at Easton Cafeteria Plans Renovation and Updates to Menu, Service Options

UM SMC at Easton Cafeteria Plans Renovation and Updates to Menu, Service Options

The cafeteria at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton will close at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, following lunch service, as UM Shore Regional Health cafeteria and facilities team members facilitate a week-long renovation project that will include new paint, new menu options and a new grab-and-go destination. Read more

Easton / stardem.com

Mid Shore Behavior Health conference focus is ‘Hope Rising’

Mid Shore Behavior Health conference focus is ‘Hope Rising’

EASTON — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. will host the 10th annual Across the Lifespan Conference in a free, virtual format from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 18. The theme of this year’s conference will be “Hope Rising: Mindfulness in a Changing World” and will focus on the fundamentals of hope and developing skills in mindfulness to survive and thrive in the face of challenging times. Read more

Easton / whatsupmag.com

Easton Dispatch

Top Easton sports news

(EASTON, MD) Easton-area sports are on the move — and we've been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Easton sports.
Easton Dispatch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(EASTON, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Easton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
Easton Dispatch

Easton calendar: What's coming up

1. AIRFIELD TOUR; 2. Easton Beer Fest; 3. Horseshoe Crab and Terrapin Survey Training; 4. Magic: the Gathering - Mystery Booster Retail Edition Draft; 5. Talbot Chamber Legislative WrapUp Event at Stoltz Pavilion;