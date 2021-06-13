Trending local sports in Alexandria
(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Bemidji Softball Defeated by Alexandria in Extra Innings in Section 8AAA
Originally aired June 10, 2021 on Lakeland News Read more
Alexandria runs out of gas as Sartell halts dramatic Section 8AAA playoff run
The Sartell softball team wouldn't be denied on Thursday in the Section 8AAA championship, but that's not stopping Alexandria from holding its head high after a rollercoaster day. Sartell (19-2) senior Kamille Dougherty burned the Cardinals (16-8) several times this week. After her pair of RBI doubles on Tuesday, she... Read more
Gannon Lueck, Jacob Partington finish off standout careers with three-setter at state
Alexandria seniors Gannon Lueck and Jacob Partington have been a part of two of the best seasons in program history in 2019 and 2021, and they finished their careers by fighting to the last point in a three-setter at the state doubles tournament on June 10. Lueck (23-6) and Partington... Read more
Alexandria girls take the 8AA title as the boys and girls add to their list of state qualifiers
The Alexandria track and field programs already secured spots for Sophia Vinje, Aleah Miller and Will Heydt at the state meet after the first day of the Section 8AA championship on June 9. The Cardinals added to a long list of qualifiers on Saturday. Alexandria was in Fergus Falls with... Read more