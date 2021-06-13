Trending local sports in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bemidji Softball Defeated by Alexandria in Extra Innings in Section 8AAA Originally aired June 10, 2021 on Lakeland News

Alexandria runs out of gas as Sartell halts dramatic Section 8AAA playoff run The Sartell softball team wouldn't be denied on Thursday in the Section 8AAA championship, but that's not stopping Alexandria from holding its head high after a rollercoaster day. Sartell (19-2) senior Kamille Dougherty burned the Cardinals (16-8) several times this week. After her pair of RBI doubles on Tuesday, she...

Gannon Lueck, Jacob Partington finish off standout careers with three-setter at state Alexandria seniors Gannon Lueck and Jacob Partington have been a part of two of the best seasons in program history in 2019 and 2021, and they finished their careers by fighting to the last point in a three-setter at the state doubles tournament on June 10. Lueck (23-6) and Partington...

