Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Trending local sports in Alexandria

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bemidji / youtube.com

Bemidji Softball Defeated by Alexandria in Extra Innings in Section 8AAA

Bemidji Softball Defeated by Alexandria in Extra Innings in Section 8AAA

Originally aired June 10, 2021 on Lakeland News Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Alexandria / echopress.com

Alexandria runs out of gas as Sartell halts dramatic Section 8AAA playoff run

Alexandria runs out of gas as Sartell halts dramatic Section 8AAA playoff run

The Sartell softball team wouldn't be denied on Thursday in the Section 8AAA championship, but that's not stopping Alexandria from holding its head high after a rollercoaster day. Sartell (19-2) senior Kamille Dougherty burned the Cardinals (16-8) several times this week. After her pair of RBI doubles on Tuesday, she... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Alexandria / echopress.com

Gannon Lueck, Jacob Partington finish off standout careers with three-setter at state

Gannon Lueck, Jacob Partington finish off standout careers with three-setter at state

Alexandria seniors Gannon Lueck and Jacob Partington have been a part of two of the best seasons in program history in 2019 and 2021, and they finished their careers by fighting to the last point in a three-setter at the state doubles tournament on June 10. Lueck (23-6) and Partington... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alexandria / echopress.com

Alexandria girls take the 8AA title as the boys and girls add to their list of state qualifiers

Alexandria girls take the 8AA title as the boys and girls add to their list of state qualifiers

The Alexandria track and field programs already secured spots for Sophia Vinje, Aleah Miller and Will Heydt at the state meet after the first day of the Section 8AA championship on June 9. The Cardinals added to a long list of qualifiers on Saturday. Alexandria was in Fergus Falls with... Read more

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
60
Followers
206
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Alexandria, MN
Sports
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Alexandria, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Top homes for sale in Alexandria

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Very nice single level townhouse type property located on the east side of Alex.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kevin Mahoney, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

These houses are for sale in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Alexandria

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexandria: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Registered Dental Hygienist - 8695; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 4. Timber Frame Carpenter; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. Hiring Local CDL A - Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. HVAC Technician;
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Job alert: These Alexandria jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexandria: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Director of Materials; 3. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 4. Machine Operator - 1st Shift - Direct Hire; 5. Account Technician; 6. Shipping/Receiving Clerk; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 10. Hiring Local Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;