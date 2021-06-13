Cancel
Hillsborough, NC

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 7 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hillsborough, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

North Carolina / wral.com

UNC-Chapel Hill expert says he expects incentives to boost vaccinations in NC

UNC-Chapel Hill expert says he expects incentives to boost vaccinations in NC

Edwin Fisher, a psychologist with the Gillings School of Global Public Health at UNC-Chapel Hill, has spent much of his career examining behavioral economics. He said he expects incentives North Carolina is providing to encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus will motivate people and organizations to work together to get more shots in more arms. Read more

North Carolina / northcarolinahealthnews.org

Tackling NC's rural provider shortage, one residency slot at a time

Tackling NC’s rural provider shortage, one residency slot at a time

Later on this month, more than 550 newly graduated physicians will hang their stethoscopes around their necks, don their scrubs and begin residency training at medical centers across North Carolina. Despite a crushing need for primary care practitioners, few of those residents — roughly 1 in 4 — will train... Read more

Chapel Hill / southernliving.com

Iconic North Carolina Restaurant, Crook's Corner, Closing After 40 Years

Iconic North Carolina Restaurant, Crook's Corner, Closing After 40 Years

After nearly 40 years in business, the Chapel Hill restaurant often credited with being the birthplace of shrimp and grits has permanently closed its doors. Beloved for its innovative takes on Southern cuisine and a pie so good it will make you blaspheme, Crook's Corner was reportedly unable to rebound following the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Chapel Hill / bizjournals.com

Chapel Hill chef will show off his cooking chops on Food Network competition

Chapel Hill chef will show off his cooking chops on Food Network competition

A local culinary artist is set to compete on a long-running TV cooking competition. Chef Dan Jackson, with the new Osteri Georgi in Chapel Hill, will appear on an episode of “Chopped” on the Food Network set to air June 15. Jackson will be among the chefs who will show off their cooking skills in competition for a cash prize. Read more

Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hillsborough

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsborough: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Class A CDL Delivery Driver | Graham NC | Walgreens; 3. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 4. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 5. Account Manager Business Development; 6. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 7. Business Support Specialist; 8. Computer Repair/Electronic Repair; 9. Driver/Records coordinator; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits;
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hillsborough require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Sales Representative Commission Position 2. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed 3. Appointment Setter - $20/hr 4. Hospitality / Customer Service Representative 5. Entry Level Customer Service 6. Packing 7. Sweeper Truck Driver 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 10. Entry Level Appointment Setter
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsborough. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!