What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms / z1077fm.com

REACH-OUT BAZAAR AND FLEA MARKET IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

Reach Out Morongo Basin will hold a summertime bazaar and flea market June 12. There will be jewelry, crocheted and knitted goods, home décor, baked goods, and more. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 29 Palms Senior Center on Adobe Road. For more information, call 760-361-1410. Read more

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Orange County / abc7.com

INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19

The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 2% of the total population. Read more

Comments
avatar

Well smart people aren't taking it. They're injecting you with poiso that can cause blood clots, alzheimers, ALS, and other neurological disturbances. I know that wasn't the point of the article, I know it's race bating by trying to say whites have more access to getting it which is plain old bullshit.

15 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

I could care less. These aren't vaccines . These are experiments and they're the lab rats.

13 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply

Twentynine Palms / z1077fm.com

REACH-OUT BAZAAR AND FLEA MARKET IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

Reach Out Morongo Basin will hold a summertime bazaar and flea market June 12. There will be jewelry, crocheted and knitted goods, home décor, baked goods, and more. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 29 Palms Senior Center on Adobe Road. For more information, call 760-361-1410. Read more

