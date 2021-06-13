What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Twentynine Palms
REACH-OUT BAZAAR AND FLEA MARKET IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW
Reach Out Morongo Basin will hold a summertime bazaar and flea market June 12. There will be jewelry, crocheted and knitted goods, home décor, baked goods, and more. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 29 Palms Senior Center on Adobe Road. For more information, call 760-361-1410. Read more
Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more
would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol
how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers
INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19
The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 2% of the total population. Read more
Well smart people aren't taking it. They're injecting you with poiso that can cause blood clots, alzheimers, ALS, and other neurological disturbances. I know that wasn't the point of the article, I know it's race bating by trying to say whites have more access to getting it which is plain old bullshit.
I could care less. These aren't vaccines . These are experiments and they're the lab rats.
