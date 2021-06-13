Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Trending sports headlines in Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Watertown area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Watertown sports. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Watertown / gowatertown.net

Family leads Neuendorf back to Watertown area

Family leads Neuendorf back to Watertown area

HAYTI, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Former Mitchell and Aberdeen Roncalli coach Todd Neuendorf was named the new boy’s basketball coach at Hamlin last week. Neuendorf says it was family that led him back to the northeast part of South Dakota:. Neuendorf comes to Hamlin after building the Mitchell boys basketball program... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Watertown / thepublicopinion.com

Watertown Baseball: Black Sox sweep twinbill to improve to 8-1

Watertown Baseball: Black Sox sweep twinbill to improve to 8-1

ABERDEEN — The Watertown Black Sox upped their record to 8-1 by sweeping Aberdeen 11-5 and 11-2 in a Class A U14 Baseball doubleheader on Thursday. The Black Sox took the opener 11-5 and the nightcap 11-2. Kaden Rylance, Talan Jurgens and Max Dylla each produced 2 hits in the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Brookings / thepublicopinion.com

Dolphins kick off long-course season with 46 event wins at Brookings meet

Dolphins kick off long-course season with 46 event wins at Brookings meet

BROOKINGS — Sixteen Watertown Area Swim Club swimmers combined for 46 event wins over the weekend in the Brookings Swim Club Summer Invitational. The meet opened the state’s long-course season for the Dolphins, who will host the Too Cool for the Pool swim meet Saturday and Sunday at the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Watertown / drgnews.com

Pierre Post 8 clinches lead In fifth inning for victory over Watertown Post 17

Pierre Post 8 clinches lead In fifth inning for victory over Watertown Post 17

Pierre Post 8 stole the lead late and defeated Watertown Post 17, 4-1 yesterday (June 9). The game was tied at one with Pierre Post 8 batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jayden Wiebe singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. Isaac Polak was credited with the... Read more

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
43
Followers
202
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Sports
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

What's up: Top news in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) The news in Watertown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.
Watertown, SDPosted by
Watertown News Watch

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watertown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.