Trending sports headlines in Watertown

Family leads Neuendorf back to Watertown area HAYTI, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Former Mitchell and Aberdeen Roncalli coach Todd Neuendorf was named the new boy’s basketball coach at Hamlin last week. Neuendorf says it was family that led him back to the northeast part of South Dakota:. Neuendorf comes to Hamlin after building the Mitchell boys basketball program... Read more

Watertown Baseball: Black Sox sweep twinbill to improve to 8-1 ABERDEEN — The Watertown Black Sox upped their record to 8-1 by sweeping Aberdeen 11-5 and 11-2 in a Class A U14 Baseball doubleheader on Thursday. The Black Sox took the opener 11-5 and the nightcap 11-2. Kaden Rylance, Talan Jurgens and Max Dylla each produced 2 hits in the... Read more

Dolphins kick off long-course season with 46 event wins at Brookings meet BROOKINGS — Sixteen Watertown Area Swim Club swimmers combined for 46 event wins over the weekend in the Brookings Swim Club Summer Invitational. The meet opened the state’s long-course season for the Dolphins, who will host the Too Cool for the Pool swim meet Saturday and Sunday at the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center. Read more

