Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Keene

Keene restaurant recognized for harassment prevention
Keene’s Machina Kitchen and Art Bar co-owner Danya Landis spoke to a Victim Rights Law Center panel on Thursday about being a socially responsible employer and putting a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Landis said when she became involved in co-founding Machina, there was discussion among the six... Read more
Keene Chipotle temporarily reduces hours, citing worker shortage
Keene's Chipotle location shifted to fewer hours this week because of a shortage of workers, a spokeswoman said. On Monday, the Mexican chain restaurant switched to 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week, according to spokeswoman Erin Wolford. Previously, the restaurant's hours had been 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Read more
Grad sues school over COVID discipline
A recent Keene State College graduate wants $100,000, a clean student record and an apology from his alma mater after being disciplined for not following campus COVID-19 protocol in the fall. Matthew Cote, of Haverhill, filed the lawsuit on his own behalf earlier this year in Cheshire Superior Court. According... Read more