Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Keene

(KEENE, NH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Keene, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Keene restaurant recognized for harassment prevention Keene’s Machina Kitchen and Art Bar co-owner Danya Landis spoke to a Victim Rights Law Center panel on Thursday about being a socially responsible employer and putting a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Landis said when she became involved in co-founding Machina, there was discussion among the six... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Keene Chipotle temporarily reduces hours, citing worker shortage Keene's Chipotle location shifted to fewer hours this week because of a shortage of workers, a spokeswoman said. On Monday, the Mexican chain restaurant switched to 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week, according to spokeswoman Erin Wolford. Previously, the restaurant's hours had been 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Keene Chipotle temporarily reduces hours, citing worker shortage Keene's Chipotle location shifted to fewer hours this week because of a shortage of workers, a spokeswoman said. On Monday, the Mexican chain restaurant switched to 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week, according to spokeswoman Erin Wolford. Previously, the restaurant's hours had been 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE