Top Troy sports news

Carles Anton and Men's Tennis ranked in Final ITA Region Rankings TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's tennis team was ranked eighth in the ITA Southern Region Rankings while Carles Anton came in at No. 20 in the singles rankings, the ITA announced on Wednesday. The Trojans were one of the top teams in the Sun Belt during the 2021 campaign,... Read more

Troy Names Forrest Schultz Men’s Golf Head Coach TROY, Ala. – After winning seven conference championships and reaching a combined 14 NCAA Regionals in eight seasons, Forrest Schultz has been named Troy University's new men's golf coach, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Friday. Schultz comes to Troy following eight successful seasons coaching both the men's and women's... Read more

ASGA holds tourney The Alabama Senior Golf Association recently held its championship tournament at Troy Country Club. The Association was formed in 1967 and senior golfers have been playing friendly tournaments for more than 50 years. More than 40 seniors, including many couples, participated in the three-round tournament, which wrapped up Wednesday. Winners... Read more

