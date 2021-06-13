Cancel
Abingdon, VA

The lineup: Sports news in Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 7 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Abingdon sports. For more stories from the Abingdon area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Abingdon

WATCH NOW: PREP SOCCER: Cvetkovski, Seymore kick Falcons past Trojans

WATCH NOW: PREP SOCCER: Cvetkovski, Seymore kick Falcons past Trojans

EMORY, Va. – Riley Cvetkovski had been kicking herself since missing her last penalty kick. She will recall the next one with a smile. “It was my first penalty kick and it went straight to the keeper,” said Cvetkovski, who nailed a penalty kick to lift Abingdon to a 1-0 Mountain 7 District semifinal victory over John Battle on a muggy Thursday afternoon at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium. “It is kind of like my redemption.” Read more

Abingdon

COLLEGE BASEBALL: East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) will take his cuts against Vanderbilt's highly-touted ace pitchers in NCAA Super Regional

COLLEGE BASEBALL: East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) will take his cuts against Vanderbilt's highly-touted ace pitchers in NCAA Super Regional

Thomas Francisco has smashed line drives on fields big and small in Southwest Virginia, taken his cuts in a VHSL state championship game, crushed pitches in postseason games played in packed stadiums, overwhelmed American Athletic Conference hurlers and homered in the NCAA tournament. Up next for the Abingdon High School... Read more

Abingdon

MOUNTAIN 7 BASEBALL TOURNEY: Abingdon rolls past John Battle, 11-2

MOUNTAIN 7 BASEBALL TOURNEY: Abingdon rolls past John Battle, 11-2

ABINGDON, Va. – The time has come for the prolific Abingdon baseball team to chase after the elusive state championship it has coveted in recent years. The Falcons were actually involved in a tight game for a while Friday, but the cream eventually came to the top and the Falcons rolled to an 11-2 semifinal win over John Battle in Mountain 7 District tournament play. Read more

Virginia

Virginia baseball and softball teams power through conditions for wins

Virginia baseball and softball teams power through conditions for wins

Virginia baseball and softball teams power through conditions for wins Read more

