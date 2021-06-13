The lineup: Sports news in Abingdon

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

WATCH NOW: PREP SOCCER: Cvetkovski, Seymore kick Falcons past Trojans EMORY, Va. – Riley Cvetkovski had been kicking herself since missing her last penalty kick. She will recall the next one with a smile. “It was my first penalty kick and it went straight to the keeper,” said Cvetkovski, who nailed a penalty kick to lift Abingdon to a 1-0 Mountain 7 District semifinal victory over John Battle on a muggy Thursday afternoon at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium. “It is kind of like my redemption.” Read more

COLLEGE BASEBALL: East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) will take his cuts against Vanderbilt's highly-touted ace pitchers in NCAA Super Regional Thomas Francisco has smashed line drives on fields big and small in Southwest Virginia, taken his cuts in a VHSL state championship game, crushed pitches in postseason games played in packed stadiums, overwhelmed American Athletic Conference hurlers and homered in the NCAA tournament. Up next for the Abingdon High School... Read more

MOUNTAIN 7 BASEBALL TOURNEY: Abingdon rolls past John Battle, 11-2 ABINGDON, Va. – The time has come for the prolific Abingdon baseball team to chase after the elusive state championship it has coveted in recent years. The Falcons were actually involved in a tight game for a while Friday, but the cream eventually came to the top and the Falcons rolled to an 11-2 semifinal win over John Battle in Mountain 7 District tournament play. Read more

