Madisonville, KY

Sports wrap: Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 7 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

Football mug

Football mug

Madisonville North Hopkins will usher in the next generation of Maroon football with their y… Read more

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

Miners' offense wakes up against Duelers

Miners' offense wakes up against Duelers

After going winless in their first four games, the Madisonville Miners (2-4) found the win column twice with a two-game sweep over the Franklin Duelers. The Miners blew out the Duelers 16-4 in seven innings at Franklin on Wednesday and gave the home fans a treat on Thursday with a 14-4 win in eight innings. Read more

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

North to host youth football camp next week

North to host youth football camp next week

Madisonville North Hopkins will usher in the next generation of Maroon football with their youth camp next week. The camp — which will run Monday through Thursday — will be under the direction of first-year head coach Chris Price. Cost is $40 per child and registration will be Monday morning... Read more

Mayfield / mayfield-messenger.com

Post 26 Sr. Legion wins season opener, 7-4, over Madisonville

Post 26 Sr. Legion wins season opener, 7-4, over Madisonville

In a highly anticipated return, Mayfield American Legion Post 26 picked up a 7-4 comeback win in their home opener on Thursday night at Graves County High School. Post 26’s first game of the 2021 season helped kick off their Annual American Pride and Freedom Legion tournament which will span from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13, with 10 total teams competing. Read more

ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

