Sports wrap: Madisonville

Madisonville North Hopkins will usher in the next generation of Maroon football with their y…
Miners' offense wakes up against Duelers
After going winless in their first four games, the Madisonville Miners (2-4) found the win column twice with a two-game sweep over the Franklin Duelers. The Miners blew out the Duelers 16-4 in seven innings at Franklin on Wednesday and gave the home fans a treat on Thursday with a 14-4 win in eight innings. Read more
North to host youth football camp next week
Madisonville North Hopkins will usher in the next generation of Maroon football with their youth camp next week. The camp — which will run Monday through Thursday — will be under the direction of first-year head coach Chris Price. Cost is $40 per child and registration will be Monday morning... Read more
Post 26 Sr. Legion wins season opener, 7-4, over Madisonville
In a highly anticipated return, Mayfield American Legion Post 26 picked up a 7-4 comeback win in their home opener on Thursday night at Graves County High School. Post 26’s first game of the 2021 season helped kick off their Annual American Pride and Freedom Legion tournament which will span from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13, with 10 total teams competing. Read more