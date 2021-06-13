Cancel
Marion, IL

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Marion

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(MARION, IL) Life in Marion has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Marion area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Marion / randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

DOCTORS AND WHAT THEY DO: Orthopedic Spine Surgeon

DOCTORS AND WHAT THEY DO: Orthopedic Spine Surgeon

The medical experts at Heartland Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Marion Republican, present: Doctors and What They Do. Choosing a doctor is more important now than ever before and the relationship you have with your health professional greatly influences your well-being. This month, we learn more about an orthopedic spine surgeon. Read more

Southern Illinois / wsiltv.com

Southern Illinois COVID survivors invited to reunion with hospital staff

Southern Illinois COVID survivors invited to reunion with hospital staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WSIL) -- COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized in the Deaconess Health System now have an opportunity to thank their caregivers at a reunion style event next month. Family members of individuals who passed from COVID-19 are also invited to the events scheduled for Sun., July 25. “It was... Read more

Marion / youtube.com

SIH donates to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois

SIH donates to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois

upLynk Clip Read more

Marion / wpsdlocal6.com

Honor flight repeatedly postponed due to COVID-19 set to take flight in September

Honor flight repeatedly postponed due to COVID-19 set to take flight in September

MARION, IL — A veterans' honor flight that was postponed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic is a go for takeoff in September. The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois says 87 local veterans will fly to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28, 2021. The trip, Flight 7, was originally... Read more

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

