Jacksonville, IL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Illinois / myjournalcourier.com

South Jacksonville getting equipment to boost cardiac care

South Jacksonville Fire Department will be able to add three automated external defibrillators and a chest compression system through a $20,636 grant from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire Chief Richard Evans said the chest compression system provides automatic compressions to those suffering cardiac events, such as heart attack.... Read more

Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Passavant easing visitor restrictions

Memorial Health System is easing visitor restrictions at Passavant Area Hospital and its other four affiliates. Adult inpatients are now permitted to have two visitors between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and allowed one overnight visitor. Those being treated for COVID-19 are not permitted to have visitors. Read more

Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Bigney birthday

Frederick Benton Bigney will celebrate his fourth birthday on June 13. Benton is the son of Freddy Bigney and Lindsey Benton of Denver. His grandparents are Reggie and Cynthia Benton of Jacksonville and Fred and Nancy Bigney of Centennial, Colorado. His great-grandparents are Bob and Karen Benton of Jacksonville and Ray Bass of Richmond, Texas. Read more

Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Cors birthdays

Eli Joseph Cors and Ava Elizabeth Cors turned 5 on May 9. They are the twin children of Brad and Sarah Cors of Jacksonville. They have three siblings: Braden, Evan, and Bryce Cors. Read more

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville gas at $2.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jacksonville area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 602 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville Bulletin

Homes for sale in Jacksonville: New listings

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville Bulletin

A job on your schedule? These Jacksonville positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Jacksonville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Retail Sales Associate; 2. Caregiver; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Physicians - Springfield, IL; 7. Springfield - Part Time School Bus Driver; 8. Dietary Associate - Part Time Evenings - Concordia Village; 9. Playground Supervisor;
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville Bulletin

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Jacksonville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Red Bull Merchandiser - Retail Sales Trainee 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $85,000/Year - Excellent Benefits 3. Entry Level Call Center Staff 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On 5. Entry Level Human Resources 6. Springfield - Part Time School Bus Driver