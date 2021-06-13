What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Jacksonville
South Jacksonville getting equipment to boost cardiac care
South Jacksonville Fire Department will be able to add three automated external defibrillators and a chest compression system through a $20,636 grant from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire Chief Richard Evans said the chest compression system provides automatic compressions to those suffering cardiac events, such as heart attack.... Read more
Passavant easing visitor restrictions
Memorial Health System is easing visitor restrictions at Passavant Area Hospital and its other four affiliates. Adult inpatients are now permitted to have two visitors between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and allowed one overnight visitor. Those being treated for COVID-19 are not permitted to have visitors. Read more
Bigney birthday
Frederick Benton Bigney will celebrate his fourth birthday on June 13. Benton is the son of Freddy Bigney and Lindsey Benton of Denver. His grandparents are Reggie and Cynthia Benton of Jacksonville and Fred and Nancy Bigney of Centennial, Colorado. His great-grandparents are Bob and Karen Benton of Jacksonville and Ray Bass of Richmond, Texas. Read more
Cors birthdays
Eli Joseph Cors and Ava Elizabeth Cors turned 5 on May 9. They are the twin children of Brad and Sarah Cors of Jacksonville. They have three siblings: Braden, Evan, and Bryce Cors. Read more