Immokalee, FL

Your Immokalee lifestyle news

Immokalee Journal
 7 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Immokalee area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

One year later: Immokalee teen lives life to fullest following lengthy COVID-19 battle

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – Next month marks one year since Immokalee’s Chantel Salas left North Naples Community Hospital following a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Now fully recovered, Salas is living life to the fullest. She spends most of her time with family and friends, enjoying everything Southwest Florida has to offer. Read more

TRENDING NOW
Rare Video of Bear and Coyote Seen Walking Together in Florida

An unlikely partnership between a bear and a coyote has been caught on video, with rare footage of the animals seen walking together in South Naples, Florida. A WINK News viewer identified as Mike sent the footage to the news outlet, which shared the video on Facebook on Thursday. The video has been viewed about 300,000 times and has been liked by more than 10,000 people. Read more

They really don't know where to go any more. To much building & cement. Taking away there natural habitat. They should not be killed do to people are destroying their homes. We are infringing on their territory!!

Did anyone see a video with a Coyote and a bear? Because I didn't I saw a video with 4 bears walking across a driveway/patio in front of a large house no Coyote...

LOCAL PICK
Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub coming to East Naples

Ben Allen’s back. This time, the local country singer who reaped national recognition from performing on “The Voice” TV show can take the stage at his own place. Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub is replacing the Brooks Burgers location in Freedom Square, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., in East Naples. The joint venture, targeted to launch the last weekend in June, pairs local restaurateur Todd Brooks with Ben Allen in a collaboration focusing on live music events, a full bar and comfort food. The new destination’s grand opening will be highlighted by a performance from the Ben Allen Band, of course, which will perform there on a regular basis. Read more

Live events coming up in Immokalee

1. HIIT Class with Kevin Potter | Tuesdays at 6:00PM & Fridays at 6:15PM; 2. Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Naples, FL; 3. 2A Range Day; 4. Wednesday Night Bingo Naples; 5. Mango Morning and Subtropical Fruit Trees for your Yard 2021!;
These houses are for sale in Immokalee

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Looking for a house in Immokalee? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Sun forecast for Immokalee — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(IMMOKALEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Immokalee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
These Immokalee companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Immokalee are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 2. Sales - Work from Home; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Associate - Work from Home or Office - No Cold Calls; 5. Part Time Sales Consultant - 100% Work Remotely; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Customer Support Specialist @ ClickUp (Day Shift; Night Shift; Remote); 8. Inside Sales Representative; 9. Inside Sales Consultant- OUTBOUND -LEAD GENERATION; 10. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.;
Job alert: These jobs are open in Immokalee

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Immokalee: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,055 per week; 4. Technical Projects Chef; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Urgent Need - Virtual Sales Representative; 7. Roofing Sales; 8. SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING & MENTORING; 9. Sales Representative with High Compensation; 10. Sales Associate! P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Pay & Schedule!;
These Immokalee companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Trainee - Entry Level 2. Insurance Agent 3. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 4. Customer Service - Order Entry Representative 5. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 6. Administrative Assistanta 7. Entry Level Account Rep 8. Pharma Sales Rep - Primary Care
These condos are for sale in Immokalee

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Immokalee or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Immokalee

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Immokalee: 1. Sales Closer - Developing Leader wanted!; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 3. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 4. Insurance Agent; 5. Urgent!!! Professional Sales Rep - $$$, Work at Home, Flexible Hours; 6. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,337 per week; 7. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 8. Territory Management Specialist /Admin Assistant; 9. Office Administrator; 10. Heavy Duty Truck Porter - Driver / Lot Attendant / Property Maintenance;
Single-family homes for sale in Immokalee

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Looking for a house in Immokalee? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative - Remote - Part Time & Full Time Openings; 2. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 3. Sales - Work from Home; 4. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 5. Inside Sales Consultant- OUTBOUND -LEAD GENERATION; 6. Office Administrator (Work From Home); 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Customer Support Specialist @ ClickUp (Day Shift; Night Shift; Remote); 9. Remote Inside Sales Consultant; 10. Inside Sales Representative;
No experience necessary — Immokalee companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Sales Representative / Customer Service 3. Customer Service - Order Entry Representative 4. Administrative Assistanta 5. Entry Level Sales Rep - $65,000+ FIRST YEAR 6. Pharma Sales Rep - Primary Care 7. Window Clerk - Postal Service
Hiring now! Jobs in Immokalee with an immediate start

These companies in Immokalee are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. Sales Representative- Work From Home; 3. Inside Sales Consultant- OUTBOUND -LEAD GENERATION; 4. Remote Inside Sales Consultant; 5. Healthcare Recruiter; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!; 7. Insurance Agent - Remote; 8. Sales/Enrollment Representative Debt Relief ($50,000 - $75,000+);
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Immokalee

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Immokalee: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. Field Underwriter - FT/PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 4. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 5. Project Manager; 6. Case Management Travel Nurse RN - $2320 per week in FL; 7. Entry Level Account Rep; 8. Real Estate Agent; 9. Office Assistant; 10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative;