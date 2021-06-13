Life is Strange HD Remaster Reveals Release Date; Strangely Not Releasing on Next-Gen Consoles

The Witcher started off the morning with a big tease, getting fans talking and providing a release date of July 9th in the process. That's awesome right? Yes, yes it is, but there's one problem...they didn't say what it's for. That's right, we have a release to mark our calendars with, but as of now, you're going to have to put question marks around it. What we do know though is it's a Witcher-related project thanks to who shared the date, which happened to be the official Witcher game account. The Witcher game account then reached out to The Witcher Netflix account, who then hit up the CD Projekt Red account, and then the Gwent account got in on the conversation too.