Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Life is Strange HD Remaster Reveals Release Date; Strangely Not Releasing on Next-Gen Consoles

By Nathan Meji
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare showed off the new visuals for Life is Strange HD Remaster Collection, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 30, 2021. The original Life is Strange was released for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015. This collection will include both the original series of the episodic adventure alongside its prequel, Before the Storm. However, the Remaster is releasing on consoles that it has previously released on, well, aside from Stadia.

noisypixel.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Consoles#Amazon Affiliate#Xbox One#Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 release date confirmed by official reveal

What we initially knew as Battlefield 6, which we now think will be known as Battlefield 2042, has been revealed on June 9 as part of an official stream. We now know a lot about the game, including the release date. Latest - Full Details Revealed. Alongside a trailer, DICE...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Castlevania-Inspired Action RPG ‘Elderand’ Revealed for PC and Console with 2022 Release

Publisher Grafitti Games has announced that it is partnering with Brazilian indie developer Mantra to release the upcoming Metroidvania title, Elderand. This title is strongly Lovecraftian inspired with a heavy emphasis on story-telling at its forefront. It also houses RPG elements requiring players to destroy enemies with skillfull precision and positioning. In this vast world that boasts player agency and acts of a metaphorical love letter to classic Metroidvania titles, Elderand clearly aims to leave a lasting mark.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Story And Release Date Revealed For HOUSE OF ASHES

The next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology series is on a roll with these detail reveals! Just last week we got a gameplay reveal, before that some details with a teaser, but now Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have given us the final bits of information we need. The official story, pre-order offers, and release date for House of Ashes has been announced.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Elden Ring Gameplay & Release Date Revealed

The Summer Game Fest was full of a ton of exciting world premiers and updates to upcoming games, and of course, they saved the best for last. The gameplay for the highly anticipated FromSoftware game Elden Ring has been revealed! Yes, it is real!. Written & created by Hidetaka Miyazaki...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Games Like Life is Strange

The Life is Strange series mixes storytelling, gameplay and player choice in an exciting way. A story-driven adventure that tells stories of friendship, family and love mixed in with the supernatural, each season of Life is Strange so far has made us fall in love with its characters as if they were our own friends.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for the Strange Things battle pass in Smite?

A Stranger Things-themed battle pass is on the way to Smite, where players will be able to earn skins to become Eleven, the Demogorgon, a Mind Flayer, and save the day as Hopper. These are the skins being given to players who purchase the Premium track of the battle pass, which is set to cost 600 gems. The battle pass was revealed during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.
Video Gamesea.com

Star Wars™ Jedi: Fallen Order | Next-Gen Release Details

Today, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games are excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners* of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game and is available at digital and physical retailers for $39.99 USD**. Since the game’s initial launch, more than 20 million players worldwide have played the critically acclaimed Star Wars story of Cal Kestis across all consoles, platforms and subscription services. With this next-gen release there’s never been a better time to take up a lightsaber and become a Jedi!
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

PSVR 2 Release Date Revealed By Insiders

There’s a new virtual reality headset on the way, and we may have just learned the release date for the PSVR 2. When it comes to virtual reality, Sony is one of the biggest upcoming players on the market. After the success of the PlayStation VR, we were always expecting an upgraded sequel for the PS5.
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Details Revealed at E3

Today, Life Is Strange fans across the globe were given a deep dive look at the supernatural power that players will control in the award-winning series’ next major entry, Life Is Strange: True Colors. The details were shared in the Square Enix Presents show, which aired during E3 2021. You...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Console Release Date

Flying to consoles later this year. Get the storage ready. Microsoft Flight Simulator is an impressive behemoth of a game with tonnes of unique sights to see an even more impressive file size to have a look at. Over the last year, it has seen a bunch of important updates and even VR support.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Gameplay Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Earlier today, during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was further revealed. Offering a fresh look at the upcoming game, we learned that the release date is set for April 28th, 2022. GSC Game World’s upcoming game certainly made a splash during the jam-packed showcase. The new entry into the series looks stunning and terrifying!
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher Reveals Mysterious Release Date

The Witcher started off the morning with a big tease, getting fans talking and providing a release date of July 9th in the process. That's awesome right? Yes, yes it is, but there's one problem...they didn't say what it's for. That's right, we have a release to mark our calendars with, but as of now, you're going to have to put question marks around it. What we do know though is it's a Witcher-related project thanks to who shared the date, which happened to be the official Witcher game account. The Witcher game account then reached out to The Witcher Netflix account, who then hit up the CD Projekt Red account, and then the Gwent account got in on the conversation too.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

We Got A Better Look At Life Is Strange’s Remastered Collection And Life Is Strange: True Colors - Press Start Australia

ABC News (AU) Don't worry if you weren't up at 3am this morning, we've rounded up all the latest E3 video game expo announcements from Xbox, Square Enix and Ubisoft. Tokyo Olympics organisers are giving away about 150,000 condoms at next month's Games, but "not for use at the athletes' village", owing to social distancing rules, rather to take home and raise awareness of HIV.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Release Date Revealed

During E3 2021 over the past weekend, Blizzard Entertainment announced the street date for Diablo 2 Resurrected, the reworked and updated version of the wildly popular ARPG. The trailer revealed that players can look forward to taking on the denizens of Sanctuary starting September 23, 2021. D2 Resurrected is now up for pre-order for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Starfield Trailer and Release Date Revealed at E3 2021

As part of the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021, an exciting new Sci-Fi RPG game is here in Starfield. The first new universe from Bethesda in 25 years, Starfield brings a refreshing new take on the genre. The in-engine trailer shows what promises to be an adventure centred...
Video Gameseteknix.com

Psychonauts 2 Release Date & PC Requirements Revealed

I haven’t played Psychonauts in fifteen years! However, with the sequel on the way, it’s time to dust of the original and get back at it! Microsoft and Double Fine announced that Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25th, so it’s not like we’ve got long to wait. Furthermore, we’ve now got both the PC requirements, as well as a brand new trailer from E3 2021!
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Life Is Strange: True Colours Gameplay, Plus Life Is Strange Remastered

Life is Strange got two reveals during the Square Enix Presents stream, with news on Life Is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection. Starting with True Colours, this brand new entry in the Life is Strange series stars Alex Chen — a young girl with the psychic power of empathy. This power means that she experiences, absorbs and can even influence the emotions of others. Following the death of her brother, Alex discovers the dark secrets buried in her small town.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's a good look at the Life is Strange remaster

Life is Strange Remastered Collection gives the original game and its prequel Before the Storm a subtle, but much welcome makeover. See for yourself in the trailer that just debuted during Square Enix's E3 showcase. The changes are most apparent in the facial details. Eyes have more depth and color,...
Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | Square Enix Gives Our First Look at the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

Time to cry all over again. Today during the Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase, we got our first look at the upcoming remaster of their critically acclaimed narrative based series, Life Is Strange. Getting a new trailer showcasing the game in its updated form, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection updates the visuals for a new generation. It was first announced alongside Life is Strange: True Colors back in March, and it includes both the original game and Before the Storm. You can check out the official trailer below.