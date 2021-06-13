Life is Strange HD Remaster Reveals Release Date; Strangely Not Releasing on Next-Gen Consoles
Square showed off the new visuals for Life is Strange HD Remaster Collection, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 30, 2021. The original Life is Strange was released for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015. This collection will include both the original series of the episodic adventure alongside its prequel, Before the Storm. However, the Remaster is releasing on consoles that it has previously released on, well, aside from Stadia.noisypixel.net