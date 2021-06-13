Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Lifestyle wrap: Wilmington

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 7 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wilmington area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wilmington / wwaytv3.com

Gov. announces four chances to win $1M with COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Gov. announces four chances to win $1M with COVID-19 vaccine lottery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced a new incentive aimed at boosting vaccination numbers in North Carolina. Cooper announced that if you’ve been vaccinated or plan to get one soon, you will be entered for a chance to win $1 million or a college scholarship. There... Read more

I think it is sickening the way our government is going about all of this. They are now wanting to pressure people into getting the vaccine by promoting gambling! How disgusting can you get Cooper? It should be left up to the individuals preference on whether they want to get it or not. Not by wanting to pay you to get it. That’s how our government system works now?

26 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

What about the people who can’t buy a house bc prices are too high. What about the people struggling to pay for gas in their car and food?

14 likes 1 reply

Wilmington / wwaytv3.com

Increased wildlife sightings in residential and commercial areas in Wilmington

Increased wildlife sightings in residential and commercial areas in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the weather gets warmer, state wildlife officials reminding you to be careful when outdoors. There has been a rise in the number of snake, alligator, and bear sightings. North Carolina Wildlife Resources says one of the reasons is that many of these wild animals... Read more

More sightings because the development that is crushing our natural woods and habitats.Stop destroying our woods.

2 likes 1 dislike

Wilmington / wect.com

ILM airport director voted out with no explanation from Airport Authority

ILM airport director voted out with no explanation from Airport Authority

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 22 years of service to the Wilmington International Airport, Julie Wilsey has been voted out of her job by the Airport Authority. The move came as a surprise to many, and the Airport Authority isn’t explaining its decision. Wilsey, a United States Military Academy at... Read more

Wilmington / wect.com

Cape Fear Foodie: A “Mess” of good eats

Cape Fear Foodie: A “Mess” of good eats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Welcome to the first installment of Cape Fear Foodie, a one-stop-shop for all the hippest places to eat and drink from Surf City to Ocean Isle Beach and all points in between. I’ve lived in Wilmington for nearly two years, and I’m still blown away by... Read more

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

