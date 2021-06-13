Lifestyle wrap: Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to a spectacular move-in-ready home located in one of Brunswick Forest's premier neighborhoods, Cape Fear National. This 3,000 plus square foot 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom custom-built home boasts magnificent views of a large pond and an award-winning golf course right from the backyard. This home has been very well maintained by its original owners and features an open floor plan with countless upgrades, some of which include: coffered ceilings, decorative wainscoting, beautiful hardwood flooring, custom built-in shelving, ceiling fans, natural gas fireplace, and a large screened-in loggia (sunroom) to enjoy your favorite morning or evening beverage. Enjoy a beautifully landscaped extended outdoor patio with brick fireplace and natural gas grill. The spacious kitchen allows for easy entertaining and features premium stainless appliances, natural gas cook top, center island with raised bar, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and an adjacent breakfast nook. The butler pantry leads to a beautifully decorated formal dining room. The main floor also includes a master suite with walk-in closets and large spacious bathroom with granite vanity tops, garden tub, and a walk-in shower. You will also find 2 additional guest bedrooms - one which may be used as an office or study. On the rest of the main level you will find a 2-car garage, 2nd bathroom, laundry room, and temperature-controlled storage areas. The upper level is a spacious bonus room/ bedroom with full bathroom and separate climate control. This magnificent home with all it has to offer, is ready for you to begin enjoying the Brunswick Forest lifestyle in the beautiful Cape Fear region of North Carolina. Great home on extra large lot in Sunset Park. Home needs a little TLC. Sold ''as is''.Motivated seller. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. *Proposed Construction. Estimated completion August 2021.*Exterior features may differ from rendering.* Fresh paint throughout, new carpets and new heat pump in 2019, updated lighting and ceiling fans and laminate floors throughout the living areas. This lovely home on a private cul-de-sac, offers 4 bedrooms with the spacious master suite located on the first floor. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by an open and spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and tons of natural. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy time with friends and family in the fully fenced yard with shady, mature trees and landscaping. The Northchase community features a pool, tennis courts, playground all with easy access to Wilmington, the beaches and I-40.