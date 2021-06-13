Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Oceanside

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 7 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Oceanside, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Oceanside area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oceanside / youtube.com

4114 Alana Circle Oceanside, CA 92056 with Alysha Tanksley & Rebecca Monge

4114 Alana Circle Oceanside, CA 92056 with Alysha Tanksley & Rebecca Monge

Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oceanside / pacificsandiego.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Oceanside

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Oceanside

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain based in Newport Beach, will open its second Oceanside location on June 12 at 2251 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside. In honor of the grand opening, on June 12 the restaurant will offer a large specialty pizza for just $20.21, a complimentary order of 24 wings with purchase of any Mountain-sized pizza, and one free mini pepperoni or cheese pizza per child with purchase. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Los Angeles County / latimes.com

3 L.A. County residents among latest winners in $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery

3 L.A. County residents among latest winners in $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Fifteen Californians will soon be $50,000 richer — courtesy of a shot in the arm and the luck of the draw. The second batch of winners in the state’s massive COVID-19 vaccine lottery was selected Friday through a randomized number drawing, with Gov. Gavin Newsom emceeing the proceedings from San Diego County. Read more

Comments
avatar

People are so gullible if they can't see past thier charades! Accept Jesus Christ & Repent before it's too late. For the Kingdom of God is at hand. Our time is short. Jesus Christ is the ONLY way to Heaven. Without Jesus Christ expect hell🔥You've been warned! John 3:3

1 like 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

15000k residents??? for a trial?? hmmm.If there is a guaranteed 50k can one with a terminal disease qualify..California lotteries have lied since its inclusion..schools still awaiting funds promised...What is the Rush? 2 take a jab test?

1 reply

Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
136
Followers
217
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Oceanside, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

These Oceanside companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Admin Assistant / Data Entry / Inventory Management 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Account Manager - Entry Level 4. Assembler 5. Customer Service-Appointment Setter-No Experience 6. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Start tomorrow? Oceanside companies hiring immediately

These companies in Oceanside are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 2. Account Representative Remote Customer Service; 3. Senior Account Manager, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 4. Remote Call Center Agent; 5. Benefits Customer Service Representative - Bilingual; 6. (CA) Customer Call Center - Local Remote - LAST DAY!!!; 7. Customer Service Representative (Call Center); 8. Customer Care Representative (Remote); 9. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

House-hunt Oceanside: What’s on the market

(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Oceanside area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.