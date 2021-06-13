Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Lifestyle wrap: Evansville

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 7 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Life in Evansville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Evansville / wevv.com

Evansville Business Asking Maskless Customers for Proof of Vaccination

Evansville Business Asking Maskless Customers for Proof of Vaccination

By now, many businesses have dropped their mask requirements for customers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - but one business on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville is making sure its maskless customers have truly received their shot. Evansville Esports, a video game center located across from the University of Evansville on Lincoln... Read more

Comments
avatar

I understand what they are trying to do. But, you do not have the right to my medical records. That card is not for your personal viewing unless you can provide proof that you are in fact a medical doctor. And I would assume that since you run a place of video games you don't have one. This attempt at trying to force people to live my your views is not acceptable.

22 likes 1 reply

avatar

It is against HIIPA laws and if they deny entry then it is a violation of your civil rights . You are be discriminated against. And someone will sue them in court and the business will go under.

10 likes 1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Southern Illinois / wsiltv.com

Southern Illinois COVID survivors invited to reunion with hospital staff

Southern Illinois COVID survivors invited to reunion with hospital staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WSIL) -- COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized in the Deaconess Health System now have an opportunity to thank their caregivers at a reunion style event next month. Family members of individuals who passed from COVID-19 are also invited to the events scheduled for Sun., July 25. “It was... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Evansville / youtube.com

Summer garden sprouts at the Salvation Army

Summer garden sprouts at the Salvation Army

Summer garden sprouts at the Salvation Army Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Evansville / 103gbfrocks.com

Ghost Kitchens: Are they Legit or are We Being Tricked by Restaurants?

Ghost Kitchens: Are they Legit or are We Being Tricked by Restaurants?

I enjoy reading through the restaurant reviews in the Tri-State Restaurant Reviews Facebook page. If you aren't a member yet, I highly recommend that you join it. There are plenty of reviews, scoop on new or closing restaurants, and suggestions for restaurants that maybe you haven't tried. Maybe you've come across an eatery on your go-to ordering app that might not even exist. Read more

Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
145
Followers
225
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Coming soon: Evansville events

1. SOUL N THE POCKET @ DUFFY'S PUBHOUSE!!!!; 2. Social Determinants of Health; The Christ-Like Response; 3. Living with Loss Support Group; 4. Seven Evils Launch Party; 5. "Cheers to 20 Years!" - Reitz Class of 2001 20-Year Reunion;
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Thursday sun alert in Evansville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EVANSVILLE, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Take advantage of Monday sun in Evansville

(EVANSVILLE, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(EVANSVILLE, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Evansville

Check out these Evansville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home; 3. Weekend Assistant; 4. Office Assistant; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 6. Fed Ex Delivery Driver; 7. Truck Driver Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 8. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Shift Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr;
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

A job on your schedule? These Evansville positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Evansville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. 6 Figures FT - Work from Anywhere - PT Available (Job: BD150); 2. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 3. Weekend Assistant; 4. Shift Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Fed Ex Delivery Driver; 6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 7. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 8. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Evansville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Pest Technician Trainee 2. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Entry Level Customer Service Enrollment Rep (Evansville, IN) 5. Termite Technician Trainee 6. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Great Benefits 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Evansville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. Office Assistant; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Fed Ex Delivery Driver; 7. Fed Ex Delivery Driver; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 9. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr;