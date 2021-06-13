Lifestyle wrap: Evansville
(EVANSVILLE, IN)
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Evansville Business Asking Maskless Customers for Proof of Vaccination
By now, many businesses have dropped their mask requirements for customers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - but one business on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville is making sure its maskless customers have truly received their shot. Evansville Esports, a video game center located across from the University of Evansville on Lincoln... Read more
I understand what they are trying to do. But, you do not have the right to my medical records. That card is not for your personal viewing unless you can provide proof that you are in fact a medical doctor. And I would assume that since you run a place of video games you don't have one. This attempt at trying to force people to live my your views is not acceptable.
It is against HIIPA laws and if they deny entry then it is a violation of your civil rights . You are be discriminated against. And someone will sue them in court and the business will go under.
Southern Illinois COVID survivors invited to reunion with hospital staff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WSIL) -- COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized in the Deaconess Health System now have an opportunity to thank their caregivers at a reunion style event next month. Family members of individuals who passed from COVID-19 are also invited to the events scheduled for Sun., July 25. “It was... Read more
Summer garden sprouts at the Salvation Army
Summer garden sprouts at the Salvation Army Read more
Ghost Kitchens: Are they Legit or are We Being Tricked by Restaurants?
I enjoy reading through the restaurant reviews in the Tri-State Restaurant Reviews Facebook page. If you aren't a member yet, I highly recommend that you join it. There are plenty of reviews, scoop on new or closing restaurants, and suggestions for restaurants that maybe you haven't tried. Maybe you've come across an eatery on your go-to ordering app that might not even exist. Read more