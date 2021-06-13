Trending lifestyle headlines in Lancaster
Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more
would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol
141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies
how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers
113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies
San Pedro Fish Market is leaving its longtime harbor home. What happens next?
One of the top-grossing restaurants in the country is an unassuming family-run business perched on the edge of the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles, with views across the water of fat oil storage tanks and sky-high green cranes servicing heavily laden cargo ships. Far from the glamorous... Read more
I used to love going there. Simple and quaint. Now the prices will be tripled to cater to tourists. Sad.
5 likes 1 dislike 4 replies
No good was a strong staple of San Pedro, will be greatly missed. Please work something out for them to stay. 😞
7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
California COVID-19 plunges to new lows, fueling hope big reopening won’t bring new surge
California will fully reopen its economy next Tuesday under remarkably favorable conditions, with the COVID-19 risk rapidly receding and new cases being reported at the lowest levels in 14 months. The state has for several months recorded one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country, a distinction that’s... Read more
watch dark horse pod cast...MRNA INVENTOR ....YOU GET VAXXED???YOUR DEAD..THEY KILLED YOU.AND YOUR KIDS the people who you trusted most ,betrayed you best... the spike protein that THEY " HOPED" would stay in your arm has gathered in your glands and has weaken you terminally... I'm so sorry you bought every single word cnn told you. right off a cliff.. NOW WHAT...
9 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies
Thank you President Biden for taking the virus seriously, else we are in big trouble.
4 likes 2 replies
Let’s hope this AV connection has no renewal
Kudos to the city of Lancaster and Los Angeles County for what is believed to be the biggest narcotics bust in county history. As you read on page one of the newspaper the other day, the total value — between the infrastructure and the marijuana plants — was a cool $380 million. Read more