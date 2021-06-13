Trending lifestyle headlines in Lancaster

(LANCASTER, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

San Pedro Fish Market is leaving its longtime harbor home. What happens next? One of the top-grossing restaurants in the country is an unassuming family-run business perched on the edge of the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles, with views across the water of fat oil storage tanks and sky-high green cranes servicing heavily laden cargo ships. Far from the glamorous... Read more

California COVID-19 plunges to new lows, fueling hope big reopening won’t bring new surge California will fully reopen its economy next Tuesday under remarkably favorable conditions, with the COVID-19 risk rapidly receding and new cases being reported at the lowest levels in 14 months. The state has for several months recorded one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country, a distinction that’s... Read more

