Gainesville, FL

Gainesville sports digest: Top stories today

 7 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Gainesville area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Florida / chatsports.com

Shanahan interest in the Florida Gators at an “all-time” high

Last week was a packed week of visitors for the Florida Gators coaching staff for not only the 2022 class but the 2023 recruiting class as well. 2023 offensive lineman TJ Shanahan (6-4, 300, Orlando, FL. Timber Creek) was on campus in Gainesville last Wednesday and enjoyed meeting with the staff. Read more

Gainesville / wcjb.com

Introducing New Santa Fe athletic director Greg McVey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With its variety of programs, an athletic director role at Santa Fe College is a job worth aspiring to. Greg McVey is excited to take over the athletic director role at Santa Fe College and to help student athletes reach their full potential. “I want people at... Read more

Gainesville / news4jax.com

No resolution yet, but still momentum to get girls high school wrestling sanctioned this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The biggest item for debate this week at the final Florida High School Athletic Association board meeting of the academic year lasted nearly 30 minutes and didn’t give girls wrestling fans around the state a clear answer on where things stood for their sport entering the summer. Read more

Gainesville / floridagators.com

Essix Named to Women’s Indoor U20 National Training Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Incoming freshman Gabbi Essix earned a spot on the Women's Indoor U20 National Training Team, as USA Volleyball announced Thursday night. Essix – a 6-3 middle blocker from Hoover, Ala. – is one of just 20 players selected for this prestigious opportunity. The Training Team will produce... Read more

ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Life in Gainesville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.