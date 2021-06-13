Gainesville sports digest: Top stories today

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Gainesville area.

Shanahan interest in the Florida Gators at an “all-time” high Last week was a packed week of visitors for the Florida Gators coaching staff for not only the 2022 class but the 2023 recruiting class as well. 2023 offensive lineman TJ Shanahan (6-4, 300, Orlando, FL. Timber Creek) was on campus in Gainesville last Wednesday and enjoyed meeting with the staff. Read more

Introducing New Santa Fe athletic director Greg McVey GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With its variety of programs, an athletic director role at Santa Fe College is a job worth aspiring to. Greg McVey is excited to take over the athletic director role at Santa Fe College and to help student athletes reach their full potential. “I want people at... Read more

No resolution yet, but still momentum to get girls high school wrestling sanctioned this year GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The biggest item for debate this week at the final Florida High School Athletic Association board meeting of the academic year lasted nearly 30 minutes and didn’t give girls wrestling fans around the state a clear answer on where things stood for their sport entering the summer. Read more

