Ogden, UT

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Ogden

Ogden News Watch
 7 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ogden, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utah / onlyinyourstate.com

Chocolate And Books Are The Two Best Things In The World, And You’ll Find Them At The Queen Bee In Utah

There’s nothing better than spending an afternoon reading a good book…unless you’re reading a good book and eating chocolate! To plan your next book and chocolate session, visit The Queen Bee in Ogden. See what’s new at The Queen Bee on its Facebook page. While you’re shopping local in Ogden, make sure to visit Rainbow […] The post Chocolate And Books Are The Two Best Things In The World, And You’ll Find Them At The Queen Bee In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Ogden / standard.net

Depot group adapts, delivers amidst pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In the midst of a global pandemic caused by COVID-19, the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group continues to provide world-class, depot-level maintenance and return aircraft to the warfighter. While adapting to protect the largest direct labor force in the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, the 309th AMXG... Read more

Ogden / standard.net

Eco-smart money saving tips for Ogdenites during National Garden Week

It might be a little hot already in Ogden, but happy National Garden Week. If you are planning to use your green thumb this week, I have a couple tips for you to save some money and help our environment in Ogden at the same time. First, consider planting a... Read more

Utah / utahstories.com

What Is Going on this Week on Utah’s Food Scene

On June 23rd starting at 6:00 p.m, WB’s Eatery in Ogden will present the Cocktail & Cannabis Club’s “Weed Social” hosted by Salt Baked City Magazine. According to the organizers of the Weed Social, you can “expect to hash out and hang out with like minded buds as we discuss the cannabis plant, its benefits, and its uses. The Weed Social will include FREE SWAG and a CBD cocktail card as well as a five-course Bites menu paired with three Classic Cocktails or substitute non-alcoholic. WB’s CBD Oil is also available for purchase and your dosing pleasure.” Read more

Ogden, UT
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ogden, UT
Take a look at these homes on the market in Ogden

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW $300s Our master-planned community in Layton has expanded! Adjacent to beautiful Mecham Meadows, Mecham Towns offers attractive craftsman and
Ogden, UT
Ogden calendar: Coming events

1. Hands-on Retail Foodservice HACCP 2021; 2. Gourmet Market; 3. July Dueling Pianos Cocktail Party; 4. 32nd Annual Statewide Juneteenth Freedom & Heritage Festival; 5. Foilayage + Lived In Dimension;
Ogden-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW $300s Our master-planned community in Layton has expanded! Adjacent to beautiful Mecham Meadows, Mecham Towns offers attractive craftsman and
Ogden, UT
Ogden sports lineup: What’s trending

(OGDEN, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ogden area. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ogden sports stories like these, click here.
Ogden, UT
Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ogden

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Motivated Customer Service/Solar Appointment Setter -Flexible Schedule; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 4. Retail Store Team Member (Cashier/Food); 5. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
Ogden, UT
A job on your schedule? These Ogden positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Motivated Customer Service/Solar Appointment Setter -Flexible Schedule; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 3. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 4. Customer Service Representative - Utah WFH and Flexible Schedules!; 5. Part Time Customer Service (email, phone, chat) - Work at Home in Utah; 6. Customer Service Representative; 7. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 8. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 9. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!; 10. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;
Ogden, UT
These houses are for sale in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Ogden area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Ogden, UT
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ogden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ogden: 1. Sales / Customer Service; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 3. Motivated Customer Service/Solar Appointment Setter -Flexible Schedule; 4. Family Advisor (Remote); 5. Video Production Coordinator and Account Manager; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 7. Support Team Assistant (Salt Lake City); 8. Shipping Lead $18-$20 HR w/Benefits; 9. General Labor / Sales Associate; 10. Sales Representative;
Ogden, UT
These Ogden companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call 2. Customer Service Associate - Interview TOMORROW!! 3. Customer Service Security Officer | SWING SHIFT 4. Customer Service Representative 5. Customer Service Representative/ entry level sales 6. Data Entry Clerk 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. Dura-Line Machine Operator- Entry Level in North Salt Lake, Utah 1 10. FrontRunner Operator Trainee (Full-Time, SLC)
Ogden, UT
Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ogden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ogden: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Sales / Customer Service; 3. Family Advisor (Remote); 4. Machine Operator; 5. Customer / Client Service Representative; 6. Rail Maintenance Worker; 7. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 8. Bus driver - Earn $20.50/hour!; 9. Shipping Lead $18-$20 HR w/Benefits; 10. ADMIN ASSISTANT (Start ASAP!);
Ogden, UT
These jobs are hiring in Ogden — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service - Multiple Full Time Openings!; 4. Cashier/Customer Service Part-Time; 5. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 6. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 7. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;