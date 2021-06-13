Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Carlos Rodon pitches Chicago White Sox past Detroit Tigers

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSGUm_0aTCANMX00

Carlos Rodon flirted with his second no-hitter of the season and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game weekend series sweep by downing the host Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday.

Rodon (6-2), who tossed his no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14, didn’t allow a hit until Eric Haase’s one-out double in the seventh. Rodon issued two-out walks to Isaac Paredes in the second and
Robbie Grossman in the sixth. He struck out nine and came out after seven innings.

Liam Hendriks got the last three outs for his 17th save.

Jose Abreu had three hits, a run scored and an RBI to lead the White Sox offense. Leury Garcia contributed two hits and two RBIs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RHAF_0aTCANMX00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: San Diego Padres plummet, Brewers rise into Week 12

Detroit’s Kyle Funkhouser made his first major league start and tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The White Sox scored the first run in the fourth. Yoan Moncada doubled down the left-field line off Tyler Alexander (0-1). Abreu ripped an opposite-field single to bring Moncada home.

Rodon struck out Daz Cameron, Miguel Cabrera and Haase in the bottom of the inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dweSu_0aTCANMX00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Chicago added a run in the fifth. Danny Mendick had a one-out single to right and scored when Garcia smacked an Alexander changeup for a double to left.

Rodon recorded strikeouts of Niko Goodrum and Willi Castro, sandwiching a flyout, in the fifth.

The White Sox extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth against Buck Farmer. Abreu led off with a single and Adam Eaton reached on an infield hit one out later. Adam Engel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Farmer struck out the next batter, then hit Mendick on the arm with a changeup, bringing in Abreu. Garcia walked on four pitches, allowing Eaton to score.

Rodon’s bid to pitch multiple no-hitters ended in the bottom of the seventh. After Rodon struck out Cabrera again, Haase hit a liner to left that just eluded the glove of Andrew Vaughn. A wild pitch and Goodrum’s sacrifice fly put the Tigers on the board.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#San Diego Padres#The White Sox#Mendick#Philadelphia Phillies#Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Goes five innings in no-decision

Rodon tossed five innings against Toronto on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander was far from efficient in the outing -- he needed 106 pitches (only 65 of which were strikes) to get through five frames -- but Rodon nonetheless logged his eighth start out of 10 appearances this season in which he has allowed one or zero earned runs. The only tally against him came in the second inning, when Toronto scored a run on a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly. Rodon's ERA dipped to 1.96 with the strong outing, and he has registered a superb 88:15 K:BB through 59.2 innings on the season. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at Detroit.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers series, including why Yasmani Grandal’s 0-for-4 day stood out and a spotlight on Tony La Russa’s strategy

Four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won three of four games against the Detroit Tigers. 1. Tony La Russa’s milestone weekend highlighted the decisions a manager has to make. Adam Engel had his jersey taken out of the laundry Sunday so White Sox manager Tony La Russa could sign it. “It means a lot to me,” Engel said after Sunday’s 3-0 win. It ...
MLBsanjosesun.com

White Sox P Carlos Rodon seeks return to win column vs. Blue Jays

Carlos Rodon will look to bounce back from his worst outing of the season when the Chicago White Sox open a three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Rodon (5-2, 1.98 ERA) has been tremendous this season, which included a career highlight when he threw a...
MLBbettingpros.com

Pitching rematch in order in tonight’s White Sox-Tigers series opener

When the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers meet in tonight’s series opener, the pitching matchup between Lucas Giolito and Tarik Skubal will be a rematch of a game where the two opposed each other last week. Betting Impact:. The White Sox are -190 moneyline favorites, according to BettingPros consensus...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Dallas Keuchel pitches White Sox past Blue Jays

Yasmani Grandal and Adam Engel each homered, Dallas Keuchel struck out a season-high eight batters and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 5-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Jose Abreu added two doubles and two RBIs for the White Sox, who won the...
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Dylan Cease Makes History in Win Vs. Detroit Tigers

Cease keeps a chokehold on Detroit in record-setting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Saturday’s 15-2 beatdown of the Detroit Tigers, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease became the first pitcher in White Sox history to win his first eight starts against a single opponent. “Well, the last couple...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: One pitch unlocked Keuchel’s artistic performance

Dallas Keuchel was dealing on Thursday night for the Chicago White Sox. He kept an imposing Toronto Blue Jays lineup guessing all night, cutting them down with a barrage of filthy cutters. In six innings of work, Keuchel allowed six hits, two walks, a pair of runs, and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts. He arguably had his best stuff of the season to this point.
MLBdailymagazine.news

White Sox best Detroit Tigers in bizarre extra-innings finish

White Sox need extras to tame Detroit in rain-delayed win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Was that a baseball game or a fever dream? All's well that ends well, but geez... what a night. The latter half of the White Sox' 5-4, extra-innings win over the Detroit Tigers heavily...
MLBNew York Post

Astros vs. White Sox prediction: Houston will solve Carlos Rodon

The Houston Astros have the No. 1 offense in MLB in runs per game and will look to continue their success when they meet the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Chicago starter Carlos Rodon has a no-hitter to his credit this season and has been lights out with a 6-2 record and 1.89 ERA. Remarkably, he has been better on the road with the White Sox going 5-1 in his starts behind his 1.80 ERA with opponents batting average of .173.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Rodon takes no-hitter into seventh as White Sox sweep Tigers

DETROIT — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday. Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.
MLBchatsports.com

Brian Goodwin becomes the latest player to step up for the Chicago White Sox, hitting a home run and driving in 5 in a 15-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.”
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers vs. White Sox preview: It’s time to get Funky in Detroit

Yesterday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox was an ugly affair, with the good guys getting pummeled at home to the tune of 15-2. Although the team finally managed to score a run against Dylan Cease for the first time this season — in the first inning, no less — José Ureña easily had his worst outing of 2021, giving up eight runs in 1 2⁄3 innings. Meanwhile, the injury bug continues to chomp away at Detroit’s pitching staff, necessitating the use of not just one but two position players on the mound to wrap up Saturday’s blowout.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with sore knee

Garcia is dealing with a sore knee, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The injury could partially explain why Garcia finds himself on the bench for the second straight day Friday against the Astros. There's no guarantee he'd start even if healthy, however, as his previous three starts had come in place of Yoan Moncada at third base, but Moncada is now back from his illness.
MLBKansas City Star

Astros play White Sox, look to build on Urquidy’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (43-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA, .83 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Astros, 6/19/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The White Sox-Astros series continues on Saturday night when Lance Lynn opposes Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup. Will Chicago pull off the upset or is there a better play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 925 Chicago White Sox (+110) at 926 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 8. 7:15 p.m. ET,...